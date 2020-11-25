Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas gave a grim warning Wednesday about what a Biden administration’s foreign policy might look like.

The senator made it clear that if Democrat Joe Biden wins the still-contested presidential election, his foreign policy will be very similar to that of former President Barack Obama — and that will have “disastrous consequences” for the nation.

Cotton, an Army veteran who served in Afghanistan and Iraq, said on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” that Biden’s appointments so far indicate he will embrace the policies of the man he served as vice president for eight years.

“You can just look at Barack Obama’s memoir where he says a lot of these people were responsible, for instance, for advising him to go to war in Libya — a war that’s now in its 10 years, a 10-year after-party that’s introduced civil war and slavery and unleashed of a flood of migrants into Europe,” the senator said.

“As you say, look at ISIS. The rise of ISIS happened after Barack Obama rushed us out of Iraq.

“This is the same group that said that you could never have a separate peace between Israel and Arab nations without resolving the Palestinian question.”

He said that “sounds a lot like the return of the Obama administration’s foreign policy, and that foreign policy has disastrous consequences for our nation.”

These comments came after Biden announced some of his nominees for the top positions in intelligence and global affairs, many of whom are former Obama associates with long careers in government.

Today, I’m announcing the first members of my national security and foreign policy team. They will rally the world to take on our challenges like no other—challenges that no one nation can face alone. It’s time to restore American leadership. I trust this group to do just that. pic.twitter.com/uKE5JG45Ts — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 23, 2020

Cotton is absolutely correct to raise concerns about Biden’s foreign policy, especially if he tries to undo the successes that President Donald Trump has achieved while in office.

Under Trump, there has been an emphasis on decreasing the number of U.S. troops in the Middle East and brokering peace agreements between Israel and its neighbors.

The Pentagon announced last week that it plans to cut the number of troops to 2,500 in both Iraq and Afghanistan by mid-January, according to The Associated Press.

Non-interventionists view troops returning home as a long-overdue action, as the United States has been at war in the region for nearly 20 years.

Trump also brought foreign leaders such as North Korea’s Kim Jong Un to the table for talks that would be unthinkable under any other president.

While many have criticized the president’s diplomacy methods as merely symbolic, these gestures have been responsible for cooling tensions with certain adversaries.

It is also important to note that deaths from terrorism abroad continue to decrease. This might not be directly attributed to the Trump administration’s actions, but the United States has played a major role in counterterrorism efforts since the late 1990s and early 2000s.

A Biden administration will signal a return to globalism, reversing the nationalism of the Trump era.

One can only hope that the United States will continue to be a global power without engaging in any unnecessary conflicts.

This nation and its leaders need to ask themselves: Are we ready to go back to the type of foreign policy we had before 2016?

