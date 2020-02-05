Army Wife Surprised by President Trump During SOTU When Deployed Husband Walks Down Steps

A military family was reunited during Tuesday night’s State of the Union address when a U.S. Army sergeant surprised his wife and two young children after spending months in Afghanistan.

Sgt. 1st Class Townsend Williams had been deployed in Afghanistan for seven months on his 4th deployment in the Middle East, President Donald Trump said Tuesday.

The sergeant’s wife, Amy Williams, was seated in the House chamber with their two children, Elliana, 6, and Rowan, 3.

Trump acknowledged the sacrifice that America’s military families make on a daily basis, saying, “War places a heavy burden on our nation’s extraordinary military families.”

Trump pointed out Williams and her children, thanking them for their sacrifice and acknowledging how hard Williams works to benefit her family and others.

With her spouse deployed in Afghanistan, Williams “works full time, and volunteers countless hours helping other military families,” the president said.

Williams and her children stood together as the crowd applauded the family.

“Amy, your family’s sacrifice makes it possible for all of our families to live in safety and peace, and we want to thank you,” Trump said.

As Williams and her children prepared to sit down, Trump made a stunning announcement that left the Army wife in tears.

“I am thrilled to inform you that your husband is back from deployment, he is here with us tonight,” Trump said, “and we couldn’t keep him waiting any longer.”

Trump welcomed Sgt. 1st Class Townsend Williams of the 82nd Airborne Division, who walked down the stairs to a roar of applause and cheers from a supportive crowd.

Reunited for the first time in months, Amy and Townsend shared a sweet kiss while the father hugged his children and scooped his little boy up into his arms.

Amy Williams struggled to hold back tears as she embraced her husband.

Sgt. 1st Class Townsend Williams, @82ndABNDiv, was just reunited with his family at the #StateofTheUnion. They represent our great Army families & the sacrifices they make on behalf of the nation. We are honored to have Soldiers like Williams in our ranks. #SOTU2020 #SOTU pic.twitter.com/JjESFedQXT — U.S. Army (@USArmy) February 5, 2020

The U.S. Army also acknowledged Williams, sharing a video of him on social media as he thanked his family for their support.

“We are honored to have Soldiers like Williams in our ranks,” the post read.

