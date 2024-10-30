Share
Actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, left, posted a lengthy presidential endorsement that mostly talked about himself.
Actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, left, posted a lengthy presidential endorsement that mostly talked about himself. (Heinz-Peter Bader / Getty Images; Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

Arnold Schwarzenegger Breaks Silence, Makes Opinion About Kamala Harris Very Clear as Election Gets Closer

 By Michael Schwarz  October 30, 2024 at 1:51pm
In the age of social media, most of us can spot a narcissistic tyrant a mile away.

For instance, a narcissistic tyrant might say something like the following: “I’m above politics, and I’m your ally. But don’t you dare question the people in power.”

Wednesday on the social media platform X, former Republican Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger of California posted a lengthy and nauseatingly narcissistic endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I don’t really do endorsements. I’m not shy about sharing my views, but I hate politics and don’t trust most politicians,” the legendary actor and bodybuilder began.

In other words, Schwarzenegger is above it all. Unlike everyone else, he only entered politics to help people.

“I also understand that people want to hear from me because I am not just a celebrity, I am a former Republican Governor,” the former actor added.

Schwarzenegger’s first-person approach continued for several paragraphs wherein he celebrated his own alleged achievements and moral goodness.

“I know it isn’t sexy to most people, but I love it when I can help make people’s lives better with policies,” he wrote.

Then came the standard narcissist’s obligatory profession of detachment from politics.

Do you like Arnold Schwarzenegger?

“It is probably not a surprise that I hate politics more than ever, which, if you are a normal person who isn’t addicted to this crap, you probably understand. I want to tune out,” he added, thereby setting the stage for his reluctant and heroic re-entry into the fray.

“But I can’t. Because rejecting the results of an election is as un-American as it gets,” he wrote.

Thus, after all that dramatic buildup, it turned out that Schwarzenegger had nothing to offer besides standard establishment claptrap about the 2020 presidential election.

“And I will always be an American before I am a Republican,” the insufferable narcissist continued. “That’s why, this week, I am voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.”

Feinstein's Seat Might Be Flipped Republican - This Sports Legend Could Make It Happen

Meanwhile, supporters of former President Donald Trump on X reminded Schwarzenegger of his COVID-era tyranny.

“Screw your freedom,” the former governor said in a 2021 social-media clip.

Other X users wondered whether powerful people had blackmailed Schwarzenegger into endorsing Harris.

In short, Schwarzenegger pledged to vote for Harris because he does not like people who question election outcomes.

Moreover, he has demanded that you surrender your judgment and freedoms to corrupt bureaucrats like Anthony Fauci.

But he is also your moral superior. After all, he hates politics. In fact, unlike you, he simply loves helping people.

Sadly, an iconic figure from the great decade of the 1980s has degenerated into a narcissistic tyrant.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
