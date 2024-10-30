In the age of social media, most of us can spot a narcissistic tyrant a mile away.

For instance, a narcissistic tyrant might say something like the following: “I’m above politics, and I’m your ally. But don’t you dare question the people in power.”

Wednesday on the social media platform X, former Republican Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger of California posted a lengthy and nauseatingly narcissistic endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I don’t really do endorsements. I’m not shy about sharing my views, but I hate politics and don’t trust most politicians,” the legendary actor and bodybuilder began.

In other words, Schwarzenegger is above it all. Unlike everyone else, he only entered politics to help people.

“I also understand that people want to hear from me because I am not just a celebrity, I am a former Republican Governor,” the former actor added.

Schwarzenegger’s first-person approach continued for several paragraphs wherein he celebrated his own alleged achievements and moral goodness.

“I know it isn’t sexy to most people, but I love it when I can help make people’s lives better with policies,” he wrote.

Then came the standard narcissist’s obligatory profession of detachment from politics.

“It is probably not a surprise that I hate politics more than ever, which, if you are a normal person who isn’t addicted to this crap, you probably understand. I want to tune out,” he added, thereby setting the stage for his reluctant and heroic re-entry into the fray.

“But I can’t. Because rejecting the results of an election is as un-American as it gets,” he wrote.

Thus, after all that dramatic buildup, it turned out that Schwarzenegger had nothing to offer besides standard establishment claptrap about the 2020 presidential election.

“And I will always be an American before I am a Republican,” the insufferable narcissist continued. “That’s why, this week, I am voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.”

I don’t really do endorsements. I’m not shy about sharing my views, but I hate politics and don’t trust most politicians. I also understand that people want to hear from me because I am not just a celebrity, I am a former Republican Governor. My time as Governor taught me to… — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 30, 2024

Meanwhile, supporters of former President Donald Trump on X reminded Schwarzenegger of his COVID-era tyranny.

“Screw your freedom,” the former governor said in a 2021 social-media clip.

“Trust Fauci. Get vaccinated. Wear a mask. Do social distancing. Screw your freedom.” pic.twitter.com/PItOWfRX1z — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) October 30, 2024

“Screw your freedom!” – Arnold Schwarzenegger — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) October 30, 2024

Coming from a man who told Americans to screw their freedoms during covid tyranny. Yea nobody cares about you voting for kamala and Tim. Just another shady ass washed up republican. We don’t claim you on our side. — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) October 30, 2024

Other X users wondered whether powerful people had blackmailed Schwarzenegger into endorsing Harris.

Was it a Diddy party or Epstein island? Or both? — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) October 30, 2024

Why in God’s name would the Terminator vote for skynet? What do they have you on tape doing? — Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) October 30, 2024

In short, Schwarzenegger pledged to vote for Harris because he does not like people who question election outcomes.

Moreover, he has demanded that you surrender your judgment and freedoms to corrupt bureaucrats like Anthony Fauci.

But he is also your moral superior. After all, he hates politics. In fact, unlike you, he simply loves helping people.

Sadly, an iconic figure from the great decade of the 1980s has degenerated into a narcissistic tyrant.

