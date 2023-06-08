Arnold Schwarzenegger Draws Pity for His Devastating Comments About Heaven

People are praying for the eternal salvation of actor, former bodybuilder and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger after he signaled he does not believe in either heaven or hell this week.

On Wednesday, it was reported that the “Terminator” disclosed his thoughts on what he thinks will happen to him after he passes on from this world.

The 75-year-old gave a joint interview alongside his “Twins” co-star Danny DeVito, and he essentially disrespected the faith of millions of Americans.

During an interview with Interview magazine, the Governator shared an insight into his might and his faith — or lack thereof.

While taking a drink of water, DeVito said:

“The whole idea that we have to drink water out of bottles, I worry about what’s going on in the world with water because we’re running out of it.

“Look at Lake Mead and what’s happening there. What’s in the future for us? What do you think, in terms of our species? Are we going to last? Tell me, oh great leader.”

Per the magazine, Schwarzenegger laughed and took the conversation in a different direction.

“It reminds me of Howard Stern’s question to me. ‘Tell me, governor, what happens to us when we die?’ I said, ‘Nothing. You’re 6 feet under. Anyone that tells you something else is a f***ing liar,’’’ he said.

Do you agree with Schwarzenegger? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 4% (22 Votes) No: 96% (516 Votes)

After DeVito informed the actor he could not declare such a statement with a level of certainty, the action star was even more dismissive.

“I said, ‘We don’t know what happens with the soul and all this spiritual stuff that I’m not an expert in, but I know that the body as we see each other now, we will never see each other again like that,’” Schwarzenegger said.

He continued: “Except in some fantasy. When people talk about, ‘I will see them again in heaven,’ it sounds so good, but the reality is that we won’t see each other again after we’re gone. That’s the sad part. I know people feel comfortable with death, but I don’t.”

The comments, when reported by The New York Post, broke the hearts of fans who do not want to see the former Mr. Olympia spend eternity in hell:

He will be sorry one day…..and then it will be too late. I will pray for him. — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) June 6, 2023

Sounds like Arnold needs lots of prayer. — LilBitOPixie (@bit_pixie) June 7, 2023

100% of people will find out eventually. — Russell Taylor (@mrrusselltaylor) June 6, 2023

I must disagree Mr. Schwarzenegger, Jesus was raised from the dead and is seated at the right hand of the Father. — Thomas Underdahl (@tcunderdahl) June 6, 2023

Has the Governor been there? This would be like someone who’s never left home saying: “Alaska doesn’t exist. All make believe.” In both cases, one good trip will clear it up once and for all…

Are you ready Guvernator? Anyone tells you something else… https://t.co/NqguD2nCto — Raymond Arroyo (@RaymondArroyo) June 6, 2023

Arnold has sinned and done many bad things, but this is probably the saddest thing I can remember reading about him. Pray for him, that he might move past his anger and fear and find solace in the love of God. https://t.co/IL5fbtCW8o — Bearly There (@nostalgicpoison) June 6, 2023

It isn’t clear what happened to Schwarzenegger spiritually, but it is common knowledge he had a rough upbringing.

The actor grew up humbly in Austria but later experienced a level of success that few people can imagine when he traveled to the U.S. to show his muscles off to the world.

As a personal fan of the man’s films and work ethic, I can’t help but feel a bit heartbroken by his ability to so easily dismiss faith in God and his reactionary ability to write off his Savior — the genesis for his success.

I actually watched 1990’s “Kindergarten Cop” with my family on Wednesday night when I read his comments in their full context just to digest them a bit more.

I do not believe Mr. Schwarzenegger to be a man of ill intent or blasphemy.

But it is clear the man is a lost soul, and I will pray for him, just as I would anyone in his position. I desperately want to find myself someday in the arms of God and his eternal salvation.

I want Schwarzenegger to experience the miracle, too.

The man needs prayers for a change of heart from everyone.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.