Arnold Schwarzenegger Involved in Violent Accident; Witness Compares Sight to a Movie Stunt

 By Jack Davis  January 22, 2022 at 10:07am
Actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-car accident Friday in which his SUV damaged a Prius, sending its driver to the hospital for treatment, according to multiple news outlets.

The accident took place at about 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, said Officer Drake Madison, an L.A. Police Department spokesman.

Four vehicles were involved in the violent accident; a representative for Schwarzenegger, 74, told People that the actor was not injured.

“He is fine; his only concern right now is for the woman who was injured,” the representative said.

That woman was not immediately identified. Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department said the woman was taken by paramedics to a hospital with minor injuries, according to KCBS-TV.

In a statement, according to the Los Angeles Times, the LAPD said that “neither alcohol or drugs are suspected as a factor in this collision.”

The Times said it was told by a spokesman for Schwarzenegger that the actor had not been drinking.

The website TMZ claimed it was told by what it terms “law enforcement sources” it did not name that they believe Schwarzenegger was at fault in the accident.

Police told reporters a red Prius was making a U-turn as it went through a red arrow signal to turn left when the collision happened, causing the GMC Yukon that Schwarzenegger was driving to roll on top of the Prius and strike two other vehicles, KCBS reported.

Schwarzenegger was not ticketed, according to a TMZ report.

The report said a witness compared the violent accident to a movie stunt. The Yukon’s airbags deployed, according to TMZ.

Some found the accident worth commentary on Twitter.

Images from the scene showed that fitness guru Jake Steinfeld was at the scene at the time of the crash. Schwarzenegger and Steinfeld are close friends, according to TMZ.

Schwarzenegger was governor of California from 2003 to 20011.

