Arpaio: Trump’s First Two Years Put Him on Path To Becoming One of Greatest Presidents

President Donald Trump has fulfilled many of his campaign promises and has every right to be proud of his accomplishments after two years in office.

I supported him from day one in July 2015 at a rally in Phoenix and predicted he would be the next president then.

I subsequently predicted he would go down as one of the greatest presidents in the history of the United States.

When you look at the promises made and kept to date, it is a strong record.

The economy is roaring along with record low unemployment numbers in every major demographic group.

Last week, unemployment claims dropped to their lowest level since 1969. That’s impressive, given the country has 120 million more people now.

Trump has done right by our nation’s veterans too, of which I am one, by bringing badly needed reforms to the Veterans Administration.

He signed the VA Accountability Act that allows substandard employees to be fired and the VA Choice Act, which gives veterans the option to go to private medical providers when they can’t get in to see a VA doctor.

I know for a fact that President Trump supports our law enforcement officers, which I appreciate as someone who served for 55 years.

When I spoke at the Republican National Convention in prime-time in July 2016, I said that then-candidate Trump would “build the wall and restore law and order, and keep drugs and illegal immigrants from entering the country with or without further help from of Congress.”

He’s done more to secure the border than any president I’ve seen, including when he shut down the government over the issue.

With funds already appropriated, the administration is moving forward with miles of new barrier construction and upgrades in Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California.

I know he will continue to fight with courage to finish the job.

The president said this week, “As commander-in-chief, my highest priority is the defense of our great country. We cannot surrender operational control over the nation’s borders to foreign cartels, traffickers, and smugglers.”

“So let me be very clear,” he added. “We really have no choice but to build a powerful wall or steel barrier. If we don’t get a fair deal from Congress, the government will either shut down on February 15th, again, or I will use the powers afforded to me under the laws and the Constitution of the United States to address this emergency. We will have great security.”

Trump is the real deal.

Just to give a little insight into the man: I will never forget what he did for my wife Ava, who I’ve been married to for 61 years. In 2016, when both Trump and I were running for office, she was diagnosed with cancer.

Trump called my wife several times during the last two years to check in on her.

He did not have to be kind to get my support, he already had it. Trump did it because he is a good man. We were able to report she received a clean bill of health last May.

Recently, I said on national television that it took me 75 years to find my hero, and that was President Trump.

Here’s to six more years. I know President Trump won’t surrender until he completes his mission to Make America Great Again!

