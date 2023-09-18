An arrest has been made in the ambush murder of a Southern California police officer who was shot in the head while sitting in his patrol car over the weekend.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, was shot in the head for unknown reasons while the department said he was in his car and “conducting routine patrol duties” on Saturday evening.

He was taken to an area hospital but died there later after a good Samaritan discovered him.

The brazen attack happened near the department’s Palmdale Station north of Pasadena across the Angeles National Forrest.

According to the sheriff’s department, a person has been detained in relation to the slaying.

A “Person of Interest” has been detained in the murder of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer⁰⁰A news conference will be held at approximately 1030 AM. visit LASD’s Facebook, LASD YouTube and LASDHQ Instagram to watch it LIVE pic.twitter.com/sjS1aaZe6c — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 18, 2023

More information about that arrest will be made available later Monday.

In its initial statement on Clinkunbroomer’s execution, the department said the young deputy had been in his position for eight years.

Should the killing of cops carry harsher punishments? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (296 Votes) No: 2% (6 Votes)

The department said in a statement:

“The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department extends its heartfelt gratitude to the compassionate and dedicated medical staff at Antelope Valley Medical Center for their tireless efforts to save Deputy Clinkunbroomer’s life.

“Our investigators are actively conducting interviews, scrutinizing evidence, and reviewing surveillance footage. A widely circulated video from the incident also captured a secondary vehicle traveling alongside Deputy Clinkunbroomer’s patrol vehicle, which is of significant interest to our ongoing investigation.”

Sheriff Robert Luna also issued a statement on social media honoring the fallen officer.

“I want to let to our community know Deputy Clinkunbroomer left his family tonight to serve our community,” Luna said.

I want to let to our community know Deputy Clinkunbroomer left his family tonight to serve our community. He laid everything on the line to serve us. He wore a uniform just like other @LASDHQ deputies wear, driving in a police car, and he was senselessly murdered tonight. pic.twitter.com/Jqc2sSB63c — Robert Luna (@LACoSheriff) September 17, 2023

The department asked the public for help in identifying a vehicle of interest which was described as a dark grey Toyota Corolla made sometime between 2006 and 2012.

A $100,000 reward for information that would lead to the killer was offered immediately by the city of Palmdale.

The Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs police union also offered its own $50,000 reward.

Clinkunbroomer had recently become engaged to be married.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.