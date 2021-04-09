Arrest Made After Mail Carrier Is Brutally Beaten by Women 'Trying to Get Stimulus Checks'

Police said a suspect was arrested Thursday following a brutal assault on a U.S. Postal Service employee in Flint, Michigan.

Flint Police Department Detective Sgt. Tyrone Booth wrote in an email Thursday that the department is investigating the incident that a witness captured on video, MLive reported.

The video footage went viral and showed two women punching the USPS worker in the back of the head a short distance from her mail truck.

The vehicle also had a dent in the hood, which was said to have been caused by the two women when they crashed into her, according to the Daily Mail.

The man recording the video suggested women were trying to get government stimulus checks from the postal worker.

“Bruh, y’all hit the mailman, they trying to get that stimulus,” he said.

The bystander also said “they hit this mail lady car” and zoomed in on the front of the vehicle.

The women beat the postal worker for about a minute as several young men watched from the sidelines.

The mail carrier was able to break free from the attackers, and they sped off quickly.

“Y’all are going to jail,” a bystander yelled after them.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic violence and language that some viewers may find disturbing.

Booth said the postal worker was not badly injured and was doing well, according to MLive.

Police have not confirmed if the attack was motivated by the possibility of stimulus checks inside the vehicle.

The Internal Revenue Service said it sent coronavirus relief checks to over 25 million Americans this week, according to USA Today.

U.S. News & World Report ranked Flint at No. 25 on its list of the most dangerous places in the U.S.

Violent crime in the city has increased during the coronavirus pandemic, with 61 homicides reported in 2020, according to MLive.

Police are asking anyone with knowledge of the assault to contact Flint police at 810-237-6800.

