Arrest Made in Murder of Republican Lawmaker Killed Outside Her Home

A Virginia man has been arrested in the shooting death of a Republican New Jersey city councilwoman that occurred nearly four months ago.

Sayreville Councilman Eunice Dwumfour was shot to death on Feb. 1 in what investigators at the time called a targeted attack.

That evening, she dropped someone off at their home and then went to the apartment complex where she lived.

When she arrived at home, she was shot multiple times and crashed her vehicle.

SHOCKING: New Jersey Republican Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour assassinated outside her home. pic.twitter.com/7yghXFBmM7 — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) February 2, 2023

Dwumfour, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

WABC-TV reported police in Virginia arrested a man Dwumfour knew on Tuesday morning at around 11 a.m. for her murder.

Police said 28-year-old Rashid Ali Bynum of Portsmouth, Virginia, drove to Sayreville on the night of her murder and killed her.

The two reportedly knew each other from church, the Champions Royal Assembly Church in nearby Newark.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said Bynum was caught running from the scene by a surveillance camera.

Ciccone also said the suspect’s phone showed he made the trip from Virginia to near the site of the murder on the night Dwumfour was killed.

“The murder has shaken the community, and no arrest will bring back the late councilwoman,” Ciccone said.

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin also commented on the murder while addressing Dwumfour’s family.

“There are no words that can be said to you to make you whole,” Platkin said. ”I did not know Eunice. I wish I had. But I know that she was a public servant.”

Bynum is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun, and second-degree possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose.

He is currently awaiting extradition from Virginia.

Dwumfour was a single mother, who had recently married a pastor before her murder.

At the time of her death, those who knew her recalled her as a person of strong faith who was motivated to serve others.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.