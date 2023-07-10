Arrest Made After Phone Left at Restaurant Is Found to Hold Footage of Numerous Boys Being Raped

A 63-year-old soccer coach has been arrested after police found videos showing underage boys being raped on a cell phone that was left behind in a local restaurant in Franklin, Tennessee.

Camilo Hurtado Campos has been charged with Rape of a Child and Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Franklin police said in a statement. Police said they expect more charges to be filed.

Campos is being held on $525,000 bond, Police Lt. Charles Warner said, according to NBC.

NEW: Franklin Police are working to identify several young children who were drugged and sexually assaulted. Camilo Hurtado Campos, a popular soccer coach, is being held and has been charged with Rape of a Child and Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. pic.twitter.com/jgEjEIINQV — Jordan Karnbach TV (@Jordan_WTVC) July 10, 2023

Police said they were contacted by the staff at a local restaurant who examined a phone left behind to see if they could determine its owner.

“What they found, instead, were dozens of unconscionable videos and pictures of children, and so they called police,” the statement said.

Police then launched their own investigation.

Police said they found “hundreds of disturbing videos and pictures on that phone.”

The suspect “recorded himself raping unconscious boys between approximately 9 and 17 years old,” the police statement said.

Police said Campos, who has lived in Franklin for about 20 years, “frequented nearby school playgrounds in both neighborhoods where he approached kids and recruited them as players on his team.”

Police said that after “gaining their trust,” the suspect “invited many of the kids to his home where he drugged and then raped them.”

Police said evidence of the rapes of 10 children has been discovered, and two local minors have been identified.

POLICE SEEKING VICTIMS: Police in Franklin, Tennessee say they are working to identify the victims of a soccer coach who is accused of drugging and raping children over the last 20 years while recording videos of the attacks. https://t.co/UagpMswHSI pic.twitter.com/mYsQk3Eo6W — Local 3 News (@Local3News) July 9, 2023

Victims in the videos “were in such an unconscious state, that they might not even realize that they are victims.”

According to WAFB, police said many victims were Hispanic.

Police said their statement they are trying to contact the victims and are looking for children or families that had contact with Campos.

A translator for Wilmer Blanco, who runs the Friendship Soccer League, said he did not like Campos to be around “because he wasn’t feeling comfortable,” according to WSMV-TV.

