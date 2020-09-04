A 25-year veteran of Cleveland’s police department was gunned down Thursday.

Detective James Skernivitz was killed, a Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association spokesman told WEWS-TV.

A second person who was in the car with Skernivitz was also killed, association president Jeff Follmer added to Cleveland.com.

Skernivitz was 53, according to WKYC-TV. The station reported that the as-yet-unidentified man with the detective was a 50-year-old male.

Police said the second victim is not a suspect in the shooting.

WKYC reported Friday morning that one person has been arrested in connection with the shooting, but gave no details. WJW-TV and WEWS also reported that one person has been arrested, but no specific details were available.

The car in which the two victims were riding was shot multiple times, according to WJW.

“It’s bad, this a bad one. And they’re all bad — this one hurts,” Follmer told WOIO-TV.

“He was a great person and a great officer,” Follmer said.

“Cleveland lost one of its finest tonight in the line of duty,” Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams told reporters, according to Cleveland.com.

“We definitely need the prayers of the people in the city. This officer was out doing what all police officers do — trying to protect the people in the city — and he gave his life, so we ask that you kindly give his family a little room,” he said.

Many posted their condolences on social media:

Tragedy last night just blocks from our house. Thoughts go out to the @CLEpolice detective’s family. https://t.co/DjmHgMHfnW — Adam Rosen (@osuadamr) September 4, 2020

The Association of Cleveland Firefighters Local 93 stands in solidarity with our Cleveland Police brothers & sisters. We send our deepest condolences, for the horrible loss of Officer Skernivitz. We mourn alongside you.

￼ pic.twitter.com/3mN0KYRoE9 — CLE Firefighters-L93 (@Cleveland_FFs) September 4, 2020

My heart breaks for his family and I pray that in their grief, they find solace in his legacy of service and sacrifice.” — Dave Yost (@Yost4Ohio) September 4, 2020

Details of the shooting incident, which occurred around 10 p.m. Thursday, were sketchy early Friday.

Police were asking anyone with information about the killings to come forward.

Sgt Jennifer Ciaccia provides update on officer killed in the line of duty tonight. Mayor and @CLEpolice Chief to give remarks later today. https://t.co/WWQpMziQrs — City of Cleveland (@CityofCleveland) September 4, 2020

Follmer said that after the shooting took place, the car in which the two men were riding crashed.

The shooting happened in the Stockyards neighborhood of Cleveland’s West Side.

