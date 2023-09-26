Arrest Warrant Issued for NFL All-Pro
For Los Angeles Chargers fans, few things have been more disappointing than the lack of production from former All-Pro cornerback J.C. Jackson after signing a mammoth free agent contract.
Jackson, who was a premiere corner for the New England Patriots for years, signed a five-year, $82.5 million free-agent deal with the Chargers last off-season and has not lived up to that contract.
Thus far, his start with the Chargers has included the following “highlights”:
- Struggled mightily in coverage when he was healthy
- Ruptured his patellar tendon in a Week 7 contest, rendering him out for the rest of the year
And now, the former Patriot faces legal troubles in Massachusetts.
According to multiple outlets, including ESPN, police from North Attleboro, Massachusetts, have issued an arrest warrant out for Jackson.
An unnamed law enforcement official told ESPN that the arrest warrant stems from Jackson’s failure “to pay a $600 fine and attend a four-hour class on reckless driving.”
The star corner had until Sept. 22 to do both, and it appears he failed in both ventures.
The punishment is reportedly connected to a 2021 incident, while Jackson was still a Patriot, where the star corner was caught driving in excess of 100 mph in South Attleboro, Massachusetts.
The unnamed official told ESPN that Jackson effectively defaulted on the fine and class attendance, prompting the warrant.
For Jackson, a three-figure fine and a four-hour commitment hardly seem like an issue being arrested over, but this also isn’t the first time that the standout corner has had legal problems.
Last season, Jackson was arrested in North Dartmouth, Massachusetts, over a “nonviolent family issue.”
Jackson was ultimately released just a day later in the North Dartmouth arrest.
The star corner was also arrested in Florida on suspicions of burglary and robbery in 2015, though he was ultimately found not guilty.
Despite being found not guilty, Jackson’s departed from the University of Florida football team. From there, Jackson transferred to Riverside City College in California.
Jackson eventually found himself at the University of Maryland, before declaring for the 2018 NFL Draft.
Due to a litany of factors, including those legal woes, Jackson ultimately went undrafted, before the Patriots signed him as an undrafted free agent.
From those humble beginnings, Jackson flourished in the New England system for four years (including a Super Bowl LIII win over the Los Angeles Rams).
On a personal level, it all crescendoed in the 2021 season, where Jackson finished with eight interceptions (including his first career pick-six) and a league-leading 23 pass deflections.
That stellar season earned Jackson NFL Second-team All-Pro honors — and that lavish contract from the Chargers, which the Patriots ultimately opted not to match.
Now? Jackson is struggling to even find playing time as he makes his way back from a debilitating injury. (He was a healthy scratch when the team picked up its first win of the season on Sunday.)
An arrest warrant in Massachusetts will not help those matters.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.