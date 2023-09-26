For Los Angeles Chargers fans, few things have been more disappointing than the lack of production from former All-Pro cornerback J.C. Jackson after signing a mammoth free agent contract.

Jackson, who was a premiere corner for the New England Patriots for years, signed a five-year, $82.5 million free-agent deal with the Chargers last off-season and has not lived up to that contract.

Thus far, his start with the Chargers has included the following “highlights”:

Struggled mightily in coverage when he was healthy

Ruptured his patellar tendon in a Week 7 contest, rendering him out for the rest of the year

And now, the former Patriot faces legal troubles in Massachusetts.

According to multiple outlets, including ESPN, police from North Attleboro, Massachusetts, have issued an arrest warrant out for Jackson.

An unnamed law enforcement official told ESPN that the arrest warrant stems from Jackson’s failure “to pay a $600 fine and attend a four-hour class on reckless driving.”

The star corner had until Sept. 22 to do both, and it appears he failed in both ventures.

The punishment is reportedly connected to a 2021 incident, while Jackson was still a Patriot, where the star corner was caught driving in excess of 100 mph in South Attleboro, Massachusetts.

Should NFL players with legal issues be automatically suspended? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 74% (26 Votes) No: 26% (9 Votes)

The unnamed official told ESPN that Jackson effectively defaulted on the fine and class attendance, prompting the warrant.

For Jackson, a three-figure fine and a four-hour commitment hardly seem like an issue being arrested over, but this also isn’t the first time that the standout corner has had legal problems.

Last season, Jackson was arrested in North Dartmouth, Massachusetts, over a “nonviolent family issue.”

Jackson was ultimately released just a day later in the North Dartmouth arrest.

The star corner was also arrested in Florida on suspicions of burglary and robbery in 2015, though he was ultimately found not guilty.

Despite being found not guilty, Jackson’s departed from the University of Florida football team. From there, Jackson transferred to Riverside City College in California.

Jackson eventually found himself at the University of Maryland, before declaring for the 2018 NFL Draft.

Due to a litany of factors, including those legal woes, Jackson ultimately went undrafted, before the Patriots signed him as an undrafted free agent.

From those humble beginnings, Jackson flourished in the New England system for four years (including a Super Bowl LIII win over the Los Angeles Rams).

On a personal level, it all crescendoed in the 2021 season, where Jackson finished with eight interceptions (including his first career pick-six) and a league-leading 23 pass deflections.

That stellar season earned Jackson NFL Second-team All-Pro honors — and that lavish contract from the Chargers, which the Patriots ultimately opted not to match.

Now? Jackson is struggling to even find playing time as he makes his way back from a debilitating injury. (He was a healthy scratch when the team picked up its first win of the season on Sunday.)

An arrest warrant in Massachusetts will not help those matters.

A Note from Our Founder: Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America. We can’t do that without your help. America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless.The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives. But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help. Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by donating today.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.