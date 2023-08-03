'I Am Being Arrested for You': Trump Posts Defiant Final Messages Before Departing for DC for Court Appearance

Former President Donald Trump called it “a great honor” to be arrested for challenging the results of the hotly contested 2020 election as he departed for Washington, D.C., on Thursday to be arraigned.

Trump was indicted earlier this week and charged with four felony counts related to both the election and its aftermath.

The former president and current Republican primary front-runner is charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy against the rights of citizens, and obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding.

He will plead not guilty.

CNN reported Trump’s plane departed Newark, New Jersey, on Thursday en route for the arraignment.

He will come face to face with U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, an appointee of former President Barack Obama.

Trump posted a pair of statements on Truth Social as he departed for Washington.

“I AM NOW GOING TO WASHINGTON, D.C., TO BE ARRESTED FOR HAVING CHALLENGED A CORRUPT, RIGGED, & STOLEN ELECTION. IT IS A GREAT HONOR, BECAUSE I AM BEING ARRESTED FOR YOU. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” Trump posted.

Will you vote for Trump in the 2024 Republican primary? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (1142 Votes) No: 3% (39 Votes)

In a separate post an hour later, he attacked Chutkan, the criminal justice system and the Biden family.

“Biden and his family steal Millions and Millions of Dollars, including BRIBES from foreign countries, and I’m headed to D.C. to be ARRESTED for protesting a CROOKED ELECTION. UNFAIR VENUE, UNFAIR JUDGE. We are a Nation in Decline. MAGA!!!” Trump wrote.

Chutkan has made a reputation for herself throughout the past two years for handing down stiff sentences to Americans who entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

NBC News reported she is the only Washington-based federal judge who has given defendants sentences that were longer than requested by prosecutors.

In 2021, she sentenced a man to five years in prison for setting off and throwing a fire extinguisher during the incursion.

“It has to be made clear that trying to violently overthrow the government, trying to stop the peaceful transition of power, and assaulting law enforcement officers in that effort is going to be met with absolutely certain punishment,” she said after she handed down the sentence.

According to The New York Post, Chutkan represented Theranos during her time working at a law firm linked to Hunter Biden.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.