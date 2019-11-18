Arrests Made After Anti-Trump Protesters Allegedly Spark Bloody Melee, Use Scooter as a Weapon: Report

They were a drop in an ocean of Democrats gathered for California’s Democratic convention on Saturday, but a small gaggle of Trump supporters still drew the ire of counter-protesters who sparked a violent incident that led to three arrests.

About a dozen people showed their support for President Donald Trump by taking to the street outside the Long Beach Convention Center, where Democrats were meeting.

The Trump supporters waved signs and chanted, “Four more years!” according to the Long Beach Post.

Trump supporters clash with anti Trump supporters in a bloody brawl on Ocean Blvd at these the #CADEM2019 pic.twitter.com/nOUZAkIBpv — Stephen Carr (@Carrphotos) November 16, 2019

Trump supporters gathering outside the #cadem2019 in front of the Long Beach Convention Center. Go to @LongBeachPost for full coverage pic.twitter.com/anvc1oOV38 — Stephen Carr (@Carrphotos) November 16, 2019

Then, according to both witnesses and a video uploaded to YouTube, two men came along who were determined to shout down the Trump backers.

There was a lot of shouting that led to some pushing that led to some shoving and then men from both sides were scuffling with one another.

An anti-Trump protester hit a Trump supporter in the face with a scooter.

“It happened really fast,” said Raul Rodriguez Jr., who was holding a sign backing Trump’s re-election.

Rodriguez said the two men were “harassing” him and the others gathered to support Trump.

One of the men “took a swing” and a Trump supporter went to his defense.

Brandon Recor ended up bloodied after he intervened.

He told the Long Beach Post that Trump-haters launched the fisticuffs.

While the newspaper reported it was unclear who started the physical conflict, supporters of Trump have been targeted for violence in encounters reported throughout the country.

Police arrested three men on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, police spokeswoman Arantxa Chavarria said.

Two men were taken to the hospital to have their cuts treated, she said.

The Long Beach Police Department said it was not playing politics, but just doing its job.

At around 11:25AM we responded to the area of Pine/Ocean for reports of a fight. 3 suspects in custody. #LBPD is committed to ensuring everyone’s 1st Amendment rights, but we also want to remind you that any violence of any kind will not be tolerated in our community. — Long Beach PD (CA) (@LBPD) November 16, 2019

