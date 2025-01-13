Arson Arrest Made: Police Apprehend Man at Site of Blaze, Background Confirms Fears

Police arrested a man Friday night under suspicion of purposely trying to start a brush fire in the Los Angeles area.

The fears expressed by many on social media is that arsonists have been the cause of what will go down as one of the costliest “natural disaster” in U.S. history.

THERE IS an ARSONIST here in LA . May you be beaten you unrecognizable !!! The pain you have caused !!! — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) January 9, 2025

The Los Angeles Times reported the Asuza Police Department arrested Jose Carranza-Escobar, a homeless man, in Pioneer Park shortly after 11:30 p.m. Friday night. Azuza is about 15 miles east of Pasadena/Altadena area where the Eaton Fire has been burning since last Tuesday.

Witnesses told officers the man had ignited the blaze, and police located him near it.

JUST IN: A fire erupted in Los Angeles last night but was promptly brought under control by emergency responders. Authorities later apprehended Jose Carranza-Escobar, a homeless individual, who confessed to igniting the blaze. He now faces charges of arson. pic.twitter.com/vIhIeT50Zd — Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) January 11, 2025

“Azusa PD urges everyone to remain alert as fires continue to affect the county,” the department said in a social media post, according to KNBC-TV. “We must be cautious of individuals who may enter our community with the intent to start fires.”

“We are taking a ‘zero tolerance’ stance on these types of criminal acts,” the department added, and announced extra officers will be on duty during the ongoing fire emergency in the region.

The arrest came following another man being taken into custody under suspicion of lighting the Kenneth Fire near West Hills north of Los Angeles.

Citizens detained and police later arrested Juan Sierra — a 33-year-old illegal immigrant from Mexico — who witnesses say they saw trying to light a fire using a blowtorch.

The man with a blowtorch tackled by neighbors in California amid the wildfires turned out to be an illegal alien from Mexico. The madness ENDS on January 20. pic.twitter.com/MLwUkGmNe0 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 13, 2025

Authorities ended up booking Sierra on a probation violation, but the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said he is a “person of interest” in the Kenneth Fire, which has since been contained.

Sean Dinse of the LAPD’s Topanga Division told News Nation’s Brian Entin Thursday night, “What we know right now is that the incident occurred, started here, and about 20 minutes, 30 minutes later, a suspect was detained over in Woodland Hills areas by citizens.”

“So someone purposely set the Kenneth Fire?” the reporter asked.

“At this time, that’s what we believe, yes,” Dinse said, adding the area where the fire began is a crime scene.

Los Angeles Police says Kenneth Fire currently burning was intentionally set and suspect “was detained by citizens.”

Burning now 800+ acres. pic.twitter.com/acJspnIJKF — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) January 10, 2025

Cal Fire reported as of Monday morning that three active blazes are being battled in the Los Angeles area: the Palisades Fire, the Eaton Fire, and the Hurst First, which is mostly contained.

However, the strong Santa Ana Winds, which enabled the wildfires to spread so rapidly last week, are expected to kick back up starting Monday reaching 55 to 70 mph, according to USA Today.

So far the fires have killed at least 24 people, and an estimated 12,000 homes, businesses, and other structures have been destroyed or damaged.

There have been other videos posted on social media further suggesting arsonists have started fires in the L.A. area.

Celebrity podcaster and neuroscientist Andrew Huberman shared a video on X that purportedly showed a group starting a fire in Santa Monica.

“People are lighting fires in otherwise non-burning areas of LA,” Huberman wrote. “We don’t need more flames out here. Some of those guys lit that fire … the tree has caught fire, and the palms are catching fire.”

People are lighting fires in otherwise non-burning urban areas of LA. Saw this happen first hand at 302 Pico in Santa Monica. Called it in & fire dept & police responded. Stay safe and call in any activity ASAP. We don’t need more flames out here. pic.twitter.com/AZ4GLr6N3q — Andrew D. Huberman, Ph.D. (@hubermanlab) January 9, 2025

The Times reported Sunday that investigations are ongoing into the causes of the fires.

