A firefighter battles the Palisades Fire while it burns homes at Pacific Coast Highway amid a powerful windstorm on January 8, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Arson Arrest Made: Police Apprehend Man at Site of Blaze, Background Confirms Fears

 By Randy DeSoto  January 13, 2025 at 1:28pm
Police arrested a man Friday night under suspicion of purposely trying to start a brush fire in the Los Angeles area.

The fears expressed by many on social media is that arsonists have been the cause of what will go down as one of the costliest “natural disaster” in U.S. history.

The Los Angeles Times reported the Asuza Police Department arrested Jose Carranza-Escobar, a homeless man, in Pioneer Park shortly after 11:30 p.m. Friday night. Azuza is about 15 miles east of Pasadena/Altadena area where the Eaton Fire has been burning since last Tuesday.

Witnesses told officers the man had ignited the blaze, and police located him near it.

“Azusa PD urges everyone to remain alert as fires continue to affect the county,” the department said in a social media post, according to KNBC-TV. “We must be cautious of individuals who may enter our community with the intent to start fires.”

Did LA voters do this to themselves?

“We are taking a ‘zero tolerance’ stance on these types of criminal acts,” the department added, and announced extra officers will be on duty during the ongoing fire emergency in the region.

The arrest came following another man being taken into custody under suspicion of lighting the Kenneth Fire near West Hills north of Los Angeles.

Citizens detained and police later arrested Juan Sierra — a 33-year-old illegal immigrant from Mexico — who witnesses say they saw trying to light a fire using a blowtorch.

Authorities ended up booking Sierra on a probation violation, but the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said he is a “person of interest” in the Kenneth Fire, which has since been contained.

Sean Dinse of the LAPD’s Topanga Division told News Nation’s Brian Entin Thursday night, “What we know right now is that the incident occurred, started here, and about 20 minutes, 30 minutes later, a suspect was detained over in Woodland Hills areas by citizens.”

“So someone purposely set the Kenneth Fire?” the reporter asked.

“At this time, that’s what we believe, yes,” Dinse said, adding the area where the fire began is a crime scene.

Cal Fire reported as of Monday morning that three active blazes are being battled in the Los Angeles area: the Palisades Fire, the Eaton Fire, and the Hurst First, which is mostly contained.

However, the strong Santa Ana Winds, which enabled the wildfires to spread so rapidly last week, are expected to kick back up starting Monday reaching 55 to 70 mph, according to USA Today.

So far the fires have killed at least 24 people, and an estimated 12,000 homes, businesses, and other structures have been destroyed or damaged.

There have been other videos posted on social media further suggesting arsonists have started fires in the L.A. area.

Celebrity podcaster and neuroscientist Andrew Huberman shared a video on X that purportedly showed a group starting a fire in Santa Monica.

“People are lighting fires in otherwise non-burning areas of LA,” Huberman wrote. “We don’t need more flames out here. Some of those guys lit that fire … the tree has caught fire, and the palms are catching fire.”

The Times reported Sunday that investigations are ongoing into the causes of the fires.

Conversation