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The Altadena Community Church burns during the Eaton Fire on Jan. 8, 2025, in the Altadena section of Pasadena, California.
The Altadena Community Church burns during the Eaton Fire on Jan. 8, 2025, in the Altadena section of Pasadena, California. (Kirby Lee / Getty Images)

More Arson? Investigators Sift Through Ashes at Landmark 173-Year-Old Church Searching for Clues

 By Jack Davis  July 13, 2026 at 6:31am
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Days after police arrested an illegal immigrant in connection with multiple arson attempts at houses of worship, new reports say a fire that destroyed an historic church in June is being investigated as a potential arson attack.

The South Bushwick Reformed Church in Brooklyn was destroyed by fire on June 19.

A report in the New York Post said that video from the scene indicated what police are calling a person of interest fled the scene shortly before the fire broke out.

No official cause for the fire has been determined.

Investigators are examining the mountain of debris from the fire in an effort to determine the cause, according to Fox News.

Do you think there’s a demonic element to the increased number of churches we’re seeing burned in the West?

The investigation comes as police took Yogesh Sayrange, 36, into custody in relation to a string of arson attacks on houses of worship.

Police are seeking to determine if the church arsons in June should be linked to Sayrange.

Sayrange is accused of attacking Iglesia Bautista El Mesias in the Ozone Park area. Video shows a man throwing a Molotov cocktail at the church.

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Not long after the first attack, a Molotov cocktail was thrown at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Woodhaven.

Sayrange has also been linked to a Molotov cocktail being thrown at an ambulance service building in Woodhaven.

He is currently being investigated in connection with a total of seven arson incidents that took place in June and July, most concerning houses of worship, according to WABC-TV.

Sayrange is a Guyanese national who was in the United States illegally.

Officials said that Sayrange had told investigators he had an application pending to renew his status under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program created by former President Barack Obama.

Sayrange has other pending criminal cases.

Police claim he threatened a person on June 12 with a metal knuckle knife. On June 16, police allege he waved an axe at a man and threatened to cut off his head.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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