Art Museum Holds Blasphemous Christ Exhibition During Christmas Season - Response from Church Leaders Makes It Worse

A hideous “modern-art” exhibit debasing Jesus and his Mother Mary has ignited backlash from Christian groups who are furious that blasphemous propaganda has been allowed to metastasize at a time when Christians are openly persecuted around the world.

The grotesque, state-funded exhibit, titled “Du sollst dir ein Bild machen,” is on display at Künstlerhaus museum in Vienna, Austria.

The featured “artworks” include gruesome pieces that debase and mock Christian iconography, including:

A crucified frog mimicking the Crucifixion of Christ.

A depiction of the Pietà in which Jesus grabs the penis of a “transgender” Mary.

A predatory wolf dressed in priestly garb.

A bearded man holding a baby that lampoons Mary cradling Baby Jesus.

Jan Ledóchowski of the Christian Protection Reporting Center slammed the exhibit as a “deliberate, tasteless disparagement” of the sacred, the Kronen Zeitung reported.

AUSTRIA A blasphemous exhibition mocking Christianity has opened at the Kunstlerhaus Museum for Christmas Why are Europeans tolerating this evil filth? pic.twitter.com/CL114td84f — Catholic Arena (@CatholicArena) December 10, 2025

Ledóchowski said the museum’s overt anti-Christian bias is discriminatory, because it wouldn’t frivolously mock Islam or Judaism.

“Some works would be inconceivable in the context of Islam or Judaism,” Ledóchowski said, per Kronen Zeitung.

Jon Paul Fabrizio, a member of TFP (Tradition, Family and Property), said letting these attacks on Christianity continue will embolden further attacks.

“The final goal of blasphemy is to normalize irreverence towards the Holy Name of God,” Fabrizio told LifeSiteNews.

“The worst thing that can happen is allowing a blasphemy to pass without public outcry. Once we reach this point, blasphemy is normalized, and the other side wins.”

“Vienna is one of the most important cities in the world and has a history of defending the rights of the Church throughout history,” Fabrizio continued.

“That’s why a blasphemy here in Vienna is especially grave and represents an attack not only on the Catholics here in Austria, but an attack on Catholics around the world.”

Catholics hold Rosary rally of reparation outside Vienna’s art exhibit mocking Jesus. STOP the BLASPHEMY! READ MORE: https://t.co/Ronmlxm9YE pic.twitter.com/ixzfIe9IB3 — Sign of the Cross (@CatholicSOTC) December 10, 2025

To underscore how normalized anti-Christian propaganda has become, some craven Catholic Church leaders praised the absurd “art” exhibit.

Bishop Hermann Glettler of Innsbruck hailed it as a “must-see!” while Cathedral Pastor Toni Faber of Vienna praised the warped displays as “outstanding works.”

An online petition titled “Prominent Vienna museum showcases dozens of blasphemies” has been signed by thousands of Christian advocates.

The petition torched the Vienna museum for its “blasphemous mockery and derision of the Christian faith.”

