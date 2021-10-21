Mount Holyoke College art professor Rie Hachiyanagi was sentenced Wednesday to at least 10 years in prison for a brutal, 4-hour attack against her colleague in 2019.

“For four hours I experienced literal torture of body and of mind, not knowing if I would survive the next minute — yet needing to find some way to save my life,” Savoy said, according to the district attorney’s office.

Mount Holyoke College prof jailed for beating, torturing colleague she ‘loved’ https://t.co/asOuu9VIDZ pic.twitter.com/MPQ9ek8yEE — New York Post (@nypost) October 21, 2021

Hachiyanagi pleaded guilty to nine charges, including assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person older than 60 on Monday, according to Mass Live.

She allegedly told her colleague, Lauret Savoy, that she had loved her for years and that Savoy should have known about her feelings, according to the Daily Beast.

Hachiyanagi knocked on Savoy’s door late at night on Dec. 23, 2019, and claimed to need emotional support.

Upon entering her home, Hachiyanagi repeatedly struck Savoy with a fire poker, pruning shears and a rock, according to prosecutors.

“This is the most horrific set of facts I’ve heard,” the judge in the case said.

Defense attorney Thomas Kokonowski said Hachiyanagi had been a model prisoner since her arrest and asked for a sentence of 5-7 years followed by probation.

