Artemis II Crew Woke Up to This Christian Song One Morning During Their Journey

Sound can’t travel through space.

But on the Orion spacecraft, which carried Artemis II astronauts around the moon, at least one Christian song was playing inside the capsule.

Christian singer-songwriter TobyMac revealed on Facebook that “Good Morning,” a song he wrote with the late singer Mandisa, woke up the astronauts on the sixth day of their mission.

The chorus of the song says, “You give me strength, you give me just what I need, and I can feel the hope that’s rising in me, it’s a good morning.”

TobyMac said that it was “an honor” that the song was played in the heavens — and that his deceased friend in the highest heaven would be honored as well.

He said of Mandisa, who passed away in 2024, “I know she’s smiling up there right now!”

Also on day six, the four Artemis II astronauts heard the voice of the late Jim Lovell, who piloted the Apollo 8 mission which orbited the moon in 1968.

He recorded the message last year before passing away from cancer at 97 years old.

“Hello Artemis II! this is Apollo astronaut Jim Lovell,” he said in the message, per a report from CBS News.

“Welcome to my old neighborhood. When Frank Borman and Bill Andrews and I orbited the moon on Apollo 8, we got humanity’s first up close look at the moon and got a view of the home planet that inspired and united people around the world,” he added.

“I’m proud to pass that torch on to you as you swing around the moon and lay the groundwork for missions to Mars, for the benefit of all. It’s a historic day, and I know how busy you’ll be, but don’t forget to enjoy the view.”

But TobyMac and Mandisa were not the only Christian artists to cross paths with the astronauts amid their journey.

The Christian Post reported that the National Anthem was sung at the launch ceremony by Christian singer Anne Wilson.

Wilson likewise reflected on the moment via social media.

“What an incredible honor it was to sing the National Anthem at the Artemis II launch!!! This moment feels so full circle for me,” the 24-year-old wrote.

“There was a time in my life when I dreamed of becoming an astronaut,” she continued. “After walking through deep loss in my family, my path changed in ways I never expected. And yet, standing here now, getting to be a small part of something so historic, I’m just overwhelmed by God’s goodness.”

“He writes stories far greater than we could ever imagine, and I’m so grateful to be living in His,” she concluded.

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