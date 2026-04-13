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The Artemis II crew pose for. a photograph inside the Orion spacecraft on their way home from the far side of the Moon on April 6, 2026.
The Artemis II crew pose for. a photograph inside the Orion spacecraft on their way home from the far side of the Moon on April 6, 2026. (NASA via Getty Images)

Artemis II Crew Woke Up to This Christian Song One Morning During Their Journey

 By Michael Austin  April 13, 2026 at 5:30am
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Sound can’t travel through space.

But on the Orion spacecraft, which carried Artemis II astronauts around the moon, at least one Christian song was playing inside the capsule.

Christian singer-songwriter TobyMac revealed on Facebook that “Good Morning,” a song he wrote with the late singer Mandisa, woke up the astronauts on the sixth day of their mission.

The chorus of the song says, “You give me strength, you give me just what I need, and I can feel the hope that’s rising in me, it’s a good morning.”

TobyMac said that it was “an honor” that the song was played in the heavens — and that his deceased friend in the highest heaven would be honored as well.

He said of Mandisa, who passed away in 2024, “I know she’s smiling up there right now!”

Also on day six, the four Artemis II astronauts heard the voice of the late Jim Lovell, who piloted the Apollo 8 mission which orbited the moon in 1968.

He recorded the message last year before passing away from cancer at 97 years old.

“Hello Artemis II! this is Apollo astronaut Jim Lovell,” he said in the message, per a report from CBS News.

“Welcome to my old neighborhood. When Frank Borman and Bill Andrews and I orbited the moon on Apollo 8, we got humanity’s first up close look at the moon and got a view of the home planet that inspired and united people around the world,” he added.

“I’m proud to pass that torch on to you as you swing around the moon and lay the groundwork for missions to Mars, for the benefit of all. It’s a historic day, and I know how busy you’ll be, but don’t forget to enjoy the view.”

But TobyMac and Mandisa were not the only Christian artists to cross paths with the astronauts amid their journey.

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The Christian Post reported that the National Anthem was sung at the launch ceremony by Christian singer Anne Wilson.

Wilson likewise reflected on the moment via social media.

“What an incredible honor it was to sing the National Anthem at the Artemis II launch!!! This moment feels so full circle for me,” the 24-year-old wrote.

“There was a time in my life when I dreamed of becoming an astronaut,” she continued. “After walking through deep loss in my family, my path changed in ways I never expected. And yet, standing here now, getting to be a small part of something so historic, I’m just overwhelmed by God’s goodness.”

“He writes stories far greater than we could ever imagine, and I’m so grateful to be living in His,” she concluded.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




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