Share
News

Articles of Impeachment Filed Against Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

 By Randy DeSoto  June 12, 2023 at 5:14pm
Share

GOP Rep. Andy Ogles of Tennessee introduced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday.

Ogles first article of impeachment against Biden accused him of weaponizing the executive branch to “shield the business and influence peddling schemes of his family from congressional oversight and public accountability.”

The congressman’s second article of impeachment said that Biden, “contrary to his oath,” has failed to “take care that the laws be faithfully executed, directly facilitated the ongoing southern border crisis and endangered the people of the United States.”

Regarding the first article, Ogles pointed to Biden administration officials FBI Director Christopher Wray and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, claiming they denied members of Congress documents they sought in their oversight role.

These documents included bank suspicious activity reports concerning the Biden family and information pertaining to several limited liability companies “used to funnel millions of dollars to Biden family members in intricate financial webs intended to deceive the public and obscure sources of those funds,” Ogles wrote.

Trending:
Kamala Harris Steps in for Biden as He Misses Event to Undergo Two-Day Procedure

The lawmaker further referenced an alleged bribery scheme involving Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, contained in an FD-1023 form just made available to House Oversight and Accountability Committee members last week.

The document was generated by the FBI based on an interview with a “highly credible” source, who alleged that Biden and his son received $5 million each from Ukrainian energy company Burisma, Fox News reported.

Ogles noted in his article of impeachment, in 2016 then-Vice President Biden demanded Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin, who was looking into Burisma corruption, be fired or Ukraine would lose $1 billion in U.S. loan guarantees.

“Well, son of a b****, he got fired,” Biden later bragged at a Council on Foreign Relations meeting in 2018.

Hunter reportedly earned over $80,000 per month on the Burisma board of directors at the time.

Concerning the border crisis, Ogles wrote that the U.S. is experiencing the highest monthly totals of people crossing illegally into the U.S. ever recorded and that Biden refuses to enforce the nation’s laws concerning it.

“Since the creation of the Department of Homeland Security, the number of monthly ‘encounters’ had never crossed the 200,000 threshold; the Biden administration is responsible for the 6 highest and 8 of the 10 highest months ever recorded.”

Customs and Border Patrol data shows that over 1.4 million illegal migrants have been apprehended this fiscal year as of April.

Related:
MTG 'Dumbfounded' by What House GOP Colleagues Won't Do to Joe Biden

A record 2.38 million entered the U.S. illegally in FY 2022, up from 1.73 million in FY 2021 during the first year of Biden’s term.

Additionally, “Due to rampant drug trafficking at our southern border, the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18–45 can now be attributable to fentanyl overdoses,” Ogles wrote.

The Drug Enforcement Agency reported more than 50 million fentanyl pills and 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder, enough to kill 379 million people, were seized in 2022.

Do Biden and Harris both need to be removed from office?

The congressman’s article of impeachment for Harris focused on her failure as “border czar” to address the crisis at the southern border.

“Kamala Devi Harris has demonstrated extraordinary incompetence in the execution of her duties and responsibilities and an indifference to Americans suffering as a result of America’s ongoing southern border crisis,” Ogles wrote.

“Vice President Harris has consistently refused to visit the southern border to ascertain the root causes of the ongoing crisis, aside from a single trip hundreds of miles away from the epicenter of the migrant crisis,” he added.

Ogles cited the same illegal immigration and fentanyl overdoses statistics raised concerning Biden to contend that Harris has failed in her duties to secure the border.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. visited the border at Yuma, Arizona, earlier this month and encountered approximately 150 migrants crossing illegally into the U.S. in just an hour’s time period.

He recounted that he and his team had spoken with the illegal migrants and learned they were from places as diverse as West Africa, Peru, Afghanistan, China, India and Bangladesh.

“This is a humanitarian crisis because of the understanding across the globe that we now have an open border here,” Kennedy said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Trump's First Stop After Leaving Miami Courthouse Isn't Mar-a-Lago: 'Absolutely BRILLIANT'
Trump Posts 'Exonerating' Evidence Before Appearing in Court
Trump Handed More Good News After Indictment, Lead in GOP Primary Now 'Insurmountable': Poll
Articles of Impeachment Filed Against Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
Trump Issues Final Statement Before Heading to Florida to Face Federal Charges
See more...

Conversation