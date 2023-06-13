Articles of Impeachment Filed Against Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

GOP Rep. Andy Ogles of Tennessee introduced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday.

Ogles first article of impeachment against Biden accused him of weaponizing the executive branch to “shield the business and influence peddling schemes of his family from congressional oversight and public accountability.”

The congressman’s second article of impeachment said that Biden, “contrary to his oath,” has failed to “take care that the laws be faithfully executed, directly facilitated the ongoing southern border crisis and endangered the people of the United States.”

Regarding the first article, Ogles pointed to Biden administration officials FBI Director Christopher Wray and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, claiming they denied members of Congress documents they sought in their oversight role.

These documents included bank suspicious activity reports concerning the Biden family and information pertaining to several limited liability companies “used to funnel millions of dollars to Biden family members in intricate financial webs intended to deceive the public and obscure sources of those funds,” Ogles wrote.

The lawmaker further referenced an alleged bribery scheme involving Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, contained in an FD-1023 form just made available to House Oversight and Accountability Committee members last week.

The document was generated by the FBI based on an interview with a “highly credible” source, who alleged that Biden and his son received $5 million each from Ukrainian energy company Burisma, Fox News reported.

Ogles noted in his article of impeachment, in 2016 then-Vice President Biden demanded Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin, who was looking into Burisma corruption, be fired or Ukraine would lose $1 billion in U.S. loan guarantees.

“Well, son of a b****, he got fired,” Biden later bragged at a Council on Foreign Relations meeting in 2018.

FLASHBACK: Two years ago, Joe Biden bragged about holding up $1 BILLION in U.S. loans unless Ukraine fired the prosecutor investigating Burisma, the corrupt company paying Hunter $80k+ per month. Why don’t Democrats want to investigate that??pic.twitter.com/bDhaKjFNZN — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) January 24, 2020

Hunter reportedly earned over $80,000 per month on the Burisma board of directors at the time.

Concerning the border crisis, Ogles wrote that the U.S. is experiencing the highest monthly totals of people crossing illegally into the U.S. ever recorded and that Biden refuses to enforce the nation’s laws concerning it.

“Since the creation of the Department of Homeland Security, the number of monthly ‘encounters’ had never crossed the 200,000 threshold; the Biden administration is responsible for the 6 highest and 8 of the 10 highest months ever recorded.”

Customs and Border Patrol data shows that over 1.4 million illegal migrants have been apprehended this fiscal year as of April.

A record 2.38 million entered the U.S. illegally in FY 2022, up from 1.73 million in FY 2021 during the first year of Biden’s term.

Additionally, “Due to rampant drug trafficking at our southern border, the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18–45 can now be attributable to fentanyl overdoses,” Ogles wrote.

The Drug Enforcement Agency reported more than 50 million fentanyl pills and 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder, enough to kill 379 million people, were seized in 2022.

Do Biden and Harris both need to be removed from office? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (3418 Votes) No: 1% (19 Votes)

The congressman’s article of impeachment for Harris focused on her failure as “border czar” to address the crisis at the southern border.

“Kamala Devi Harris has demonstrated extraordinary incompetence in the execution of her duties and responsibilities and an indifference to Americans suffering as a result of America’s ongoing southern border crisis,” Ogles wrote.

“Vice President Harris has consistently refused to visit the southern border to ascertain the root causes of the ongoing crisis, aside from a single trip hundreds of miles away from the epicenter of the migrant crisis,” he added.

Ogles cited the same illegal immigration and fentanyl overdoses statistics raised concerning Biden to contend that Harris has failed in her duties to secure the border.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. visited the border at Yuma, Arizona, earlier this month and encountered approximately 150 migrants crossing illegally into the U.S. in just an hour’s time period.

He recounted that he and his team had spoken with the illegal migrants and learned they were from places as diverse as West Africa, Peru, Afghanistan, China, India and Bangladesh.

“This is a humanitarian crisis because of the understanding across the globe that we now have an open border here,” Kennedy said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.