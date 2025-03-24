Articles of Impeachment to Be Filed Against Judge Who Ordered Trump Admin to Comply with Restraining Order

Rep. Andrew Clyde, a Republican from Georgia, will formally introduce articles of impeachment against federal district court Judge John James McConnell Jr.

Last month the Rhode Island-based judge ordered the administration of President Donald Trump to unfreeze federal funding grants on which the president had placed a temporary hold so that spending could be reviewed for fraud and waste.

Democrat attorneys general from 22 states and the District of Columbia filed a lawsuit challenging the move from Trump, Fox News reported.

The Obama-appointed McConnell directed the administration to “immediately restore frozen funding.”

He later ruled that the administration was not fully in compliance with his temporary restraining order and threatened criminal contempt judgments to officials who did not comply, Politico reported.

“The broad categorical and sweeping freeze of federal funds is, as the Court found, likely unconstitutional and has caused and continues to cause irreparable harm to a vast portion of this country,” McConnell decided. “These pauses in funding violate the plain text of the TRO.”

In his articles of impeachment, which Clyde shared with Fox News, the lawmaker said that McConnell “knowingly politicized and weaponized his judicial position to advance his own political views and beliefs.”

Corrupt Judge McConnell—who stands to benefit from his own injunction—is attempting to block President Trump’s freeze and review of federal funds for waste, fraud, and abuse. I’m formally introducing my articles of impeachment against this activist judge. https://t.co/VRl4AkY42s — Rep. Andrew Clyde (@Rep_Clyde) March 24, 2025

The lawmaker told the news outlet, “The American people overwhelmingly voted for President Trump in November, providing a clear mandate to make our federal government more efficient.”

“Yet Judge McConnell, who stands to benefit from his own injunction, is attempting to unilaterally obstruct the president’s agenda and defy the will of the American people. Judge McConnell’s actions are corrupt, dangerous, and worthy of impeachment,” he added.

Clyde is not the only Republican calling for judges blocking the Trump agenda to be impeached.

Rep. Eli Crane of Arizona, Rep. Andy Ogles of Tennessee, and Rep. Brandon Gill of Texas have all announced they are introducing articles of impeachment against federal district court judges, including Judge James Boasberg, an Obama appointee who sought to block the Trump administration from deporting alleged Tren de Aragua gang members from the U.S.

Representatives Eli Crane, Andy Olges, Andrew Clyde and Brandon Gill tee up Articles of Impeachment for 4 activist judges blocking Trump orders. Yes, get these rogue judges who aren’t letting the POTUS do his duties as stated in the law and the Constitution. pic.twitter.com/FgTLG8cyOq — 🦅 Eagle Wings 🦅 (@CRRJA5) March 19, 2025

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, a Republican from Ohio, told Fox News on Monday regarding these judges’ actions, “We going to have hearings on all of that.”

“Particularly when you look at Judge Boasberg, it starts to look like this is getting totally political from this guy,” Jordan said.

“He’s also the judge that was part of the whole Trump, Russia, FISA court, granting those warrants that allowed the Comey FBI to spy on President Trump’s campaign.”

🚨 JUST IN: Congressman Jim Jordan announces the House Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing to grill Judge Boasberg next week over his activist injunctions and political history. “We’re gonna have hearing on all of that. Judge Boasberg – it starts to look like it’s totally… pic.twitter.com/XD93t7EtE0 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 24, 2025

“You got this judge making this crazy decision: ‘Turn the plane around, bring the bad guys back to America.’ That makes no sense,” Jordan contended.

The representative also recounted that Boasberg gave a light sentence in the form of 12 months probation and 400 hours of community service to former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith, who pleaded guilty to altering an email presented to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court in order to renew a search warrant to spy on the Trump campaign.

Jordan said when all the judge’s decisions are taken together, “It really starts to look like Judge Boasberg is operating purely political against the president.”

