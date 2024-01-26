Articles of Impeachment Introduced Against DA Fani Willis: 'The Time to Act Is Now'

Georgia Republicans unveiled a one-two punch Friday targeting Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Last year, Willis secured the indictment of former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants on allegations that they were involved in a conspiracy to interfere with the results of the 2020 election.

In recent days, Willis has come under fire amid allegations of a personal relationship with Nathan Wade, the prosecutor she hired to oversee the investigation of Trump. Documents released as part of Wade’s divorce case indicated the two have traveled together.

Republican state Rep. Charlice Byrd on Friday introduced a resolution calling for Willis to be impeached.

“With freedom on the line, bold action is necessary. It’s time for the legislature to do its constitutional duty and hold corrupt Fulton DA Fani Willis accountable, which is why I have introduced H.R. 872, articles of impeachment against Fani Willis,” Byrd wrote in a post on X.

In an accompanying statement, Byrd said Willis sought to prosecute Trump and his co-defendants “for their constitutional right to question the integrity of the 2020 election count.”

“The First Amendment is still the bedrock of this country and Fani Willis can’t overturn it because she has Trump Derangement Syndrome,” Byrd said in the statement. “It’s time our state lawmakers draw a line in the sand and put an end to her refusal to uphold the Constitution.”

The statement noted that “Willis also has come under scrutiny for possible conflict of interest in hiring a potential paramour in the case against Trump,” the statement said.

“Fani Willis has a laundry list of potential conflicts that make her unworthy and unfit to be the District Attorney in Fulton County. Someone elected to that office is expected to uphold the law and not weaponize their office for political gain. Since Day One when she was elected, Fani Willis has embarrassed the criminal justice system in Fulton County and our state,” Byrd said in the statement.

“The time to act is now and I encourage my colleagues in the General Assembly to join me and impeach Fani Willis,” Byrd concluded.

The resolution accused Willis of “malfeasance, tyrannical partiality, and oppression” in indicting Trump and his co-defendants.

It further said Willis “engaged in an inappropriate relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade” and paid Wade close to $700,000; and that “as a result of Fani T. Willis’ inappropriate relationship with Nathan Wade, she has financially benefitted.”

While Byrd sought to impeach Willis, Georgia Senate Republicans on Friday formed a committee to investigate allegations against her that revolve around Wade, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The resolution to form the panel passed 30-19 on a party-line vote.

Republican state Sen. Greg Dolezal, said senators have an obligation to see how public money is spent.

“This resolution is about an officer of the state of Georgia, within a subdivision of the state of Georgia, and how they are using state funds,” he said. “This falls squarely within what we should be talking about and what we should be addressing.”

Republican state Sen. Brandon Beach said, “It is becoming more and more clear that this was prosecution for personal profit.”

“It’s my hope that this investigative committee will use its subpoena power and subpoena witnesses and records to explore if state funds were spent on these lavish trips and fine dining [restaurants]. Did security details travel on these trips and who paid for their expenses? Did Ms. Willis break any ethics law by not disclosing any gifts she received?” he said.

