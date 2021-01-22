Login
Articles of Impeachment Have Officially Been Filed Against Joe Biden

By Erin Coates
Published January 22, 2021 at 9:45am
Firebrand freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced Thursday that she filed articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden on his first full day in office.

“I just filed articles of impeachment on President Joe Biden,” the Georgia Republican said in a video she posted on Twitter.

“We’ll see how this goes.”

She later released a full statement outlining how Biden “is unfit to hold the office of the Presidency.”

The congresswoman accused him of “abuse of power by allowing his son, Hunter Biden, to siphon off cash from America’s greatest enemies” while he served as vice president and “quid pro quo in Ukraine.”

In particular, Greene pointed to Biden’s potential involvement in his son’s overseas business dealings while he served as a board member of Burisma Holdings.

While Biden was vice president during the Obama administration, he enabled “bribery and other high crimes and misdemeanors” because he let Hunter Biden “influence the domestic policy of a foreign nation” while accepting benefits in exchange for favors, she said.

Do you think the House should take up these articles of impeachment?

“The evidence of widespread knowledge, corruption, and collusion on behalf of the Biden family with foreign nationals is clear and compelling,” Greene said.

“President Biden gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of government. Through blatant nepotism, he enabled his son to influence foreign policy and financially benefit as a result of his role as Vice President.”

At a Council on Foreign Relations event in January 2018, Biden recounted an official visit he took to Ukraine in March 2016 during which he pressured President Petro Poroshenko to fire Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin or not receive $1 billion in U.S. loan guarantees.

“I said, ‘You’re not getting the billion. I’m going to be leaving here in,’ I think it was, ‘about six hours.’ I looked at them and said, ‘I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money,’” Biden recalled telling Poroshenko.

“Well, son of a b—-, he got fired. And they put in place someone who was solid at the time,” he said.

As investigative reporter John Solomon wrote in The Hill, “Ukrainian officials tell me there was one crucial piece of information that Biden must have known but didn’t mention to his audience: The prosecutor he got fired was leading a wide-ranging corruption probe into the natural gas firm Burisma Holdings that employed Biden’s younger son, Hunter, as a board member.”

Greene, who was elected in November, had her Twitter account temporarily suspended after she posted allegations about election fraud, WTVC-TV reported.

She had announced her intention to file articles of impeachment against Biden after the House impeached former President Donald Trump for the second time.

“We have to make sure our leaders are held accountable,” Greene said when she made the announcement on Jan. 13, according to WTVC.

“We cannot have a president of the United States that is willing to abuse their power and be easily bought by foreign governments.”

Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







