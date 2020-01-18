SECTIONS
Artist Creates Pictures of Battered Politicians Including Hillary, AOC

By Jack Davis
Published January 18, 2020 at 10:59am
An Italian artist has developed what he calls a campaign to raise awareness of violence against women by creating a series of posters that feature doctored pictures of famous women who appear to have been battered.

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, former first lady Michelle Obama, and Democratic Rep. Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez of New York are featured in the series, which also includes German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French first lady Brigitte Macron, Indian political leader Sonia Gandhi and Burmese politician Aung San Suu Kyi.

The “Just Because I am a Woman” campaign created by AleXsandro Palombo includes a common text beneath each doctored image, as noted on his Instagram account.

“I am a victim of domestic abuse. I am paid less. I’ve experienced genital mutilation. I do not have the right to dress as I want. I can’t decide who I’m going to marry. I was raped,” the text says.

Palombo said he created the posters “to illustrate the drama that affects millions of women throughout the world … with the aim of denouncing, raising awareness and obtaining a real response from institutions and politics,” according to Fox News.

The artist elaborated on his motives on his Facebook page.

“Violence against women is a real war that kills tens of thousands of women around the world every year. It is a crime against humanity, a violation of human rights in the public and private spheres that affects all women just because they are women. As of today, the governments responses are still insufficient,” he said.

“I chose these women because they represent accomplished and committed women, a point of arrival and they are symbolic in the fight for gender equality,” he added.

The posters are currently on display in Milan.

The campaign caused a buzz on Twitter.

The campaign is similar to one the artist conducted in 2015 using doctored images of celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Angelina Jolie to send a message that domestic violence impacts all women.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







