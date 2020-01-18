Artist Creates Pictures of Battered Politicians Including Hillary, AOC

An Italian artist has developed what he calls a campaign to raise awareness of violence against women by creating a series of posters that feature doctored pictures of famous women who appear to have been battered.

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, former first lady Michelle Obama, and Democratic Rep. Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez of New York are featured in the series, which also includes German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French first lady Brigitte Macron, Indian political leader Sonia Gandhi and Burmese politician Aung San Suu Kyi.

The “Just Because I am a Woman” campaign created by AleXsandro Palombo includes a common text beneath each doctored image, as noted on his Instagram account.

“I am a victim of domestic abuse. I am paid less. I’ve experienced genital mutilation. I do not have the right to dress as I want. I can’t decide who I’m going to marry. I was raped,” the text says.

Palombo said he created the posters “to illustrate the drama that affects millions of women throughout the world … with the aim of denouncing, raising awareness and obtaining a real response from institutions and politics,” according to Fox News.

The artist elaborated on his motives on his Facebook page.

“Violence against women is a real war that kills tens of thousands of women around the world every year. It is a crime against humanity, a violation of human rights in the public and private spheres that affects all women just because they are women. As of today, the governments responses are still insufficient,” he said.

“I chose these women because they represent accomplished and committed women, a point of arrival and they are symbolic in the fight for gender equality,” he added.

The posters are currently on display in Milan.

VIDEO: ‘Just because I am a woman.’ The ‘battered’ faces of Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton and Angela Merkel stare out from posters in Milan created by Italian artist AleXsandro Palombo to raise awareness of violence against women pic.twitter.com/ASJqeu7vou — AFP news agency (@AFP) January 17, 2020

The campaign caused a buzz on Twitter.

These posters say “We’re using famous faces to show what a battered woman looks like because nobody will care about unknown battered women.” 😒 — Lorelai (@Lorelai1920) January 17, 2020

It’s the equivalent of pointing and laughing. It’s the same as when some dbag suggests “why don’t you just leave?” Or “tell him to stop!” I cannot even describe the way this hurts. It’s a gross display that solves exactly zero problems for a real victim of abuse. — mommypenny1971 (@mommypenny1971) January 17, 2020

That’s not a good idea. There are some people who would like that picture. Shame on them. — Ramona Rettzo (@RRettzo) January 17, 2020

Is the lesson that Democrats beat their wifes? I don’t think this sends the message that the creators think it sends. — PancakeRobot (@ThePancakeRobot) January 17, 2020

The campaign is similar to one the artist conducted in 2015 using doctored images of celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Angelina Jolie to send a message that domestic violence impacts all women.

