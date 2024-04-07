Artist with Michelle Obama Connection Stabbed to Death Just Before Returning to US

More than three months after the murder of a high-profile art dealer who flew in the same partying circles as former first lady Michelle Obama, the art dealer’s former husband is facing extradition to Brazil in connection with the crime.

Daniel Garcia Carrera, 53, has been accused in a murder-for-hire scheme that led to the Jan. 15 death of Brent Sikkema, 75, who was found stabbed to death in his Rio de Janeiro home, according to the New York Post.

The murder came just before Sikkema was planning to return to the U.S.

To extradite Garcia Carrera, Brazil must make a formal request to U.S. authorities. A hearing on the extradition request will be held on June 3.

Murder suspect claims Brent Sikkema’s ex offered him $200K to kill the NYC art dealer https://t.co/EQwfCP8sky pic.twitter.com/f3TUQAZSQ5 — New York Post (@nypost) February 9, 2024

Garcia Carrera was arrested by FBI on March 20 in New York City, according to the New York Post.

At the time, he was labeled a suspect in Sikkema’s death.

The FBI also alleged that Garcia Carrera was planning to leave the country with Lucas Sikkema, 13, who Garcia Carrera and Sikkema were raising as their son.

Brent Sikkema and Garcia Carrera had been a couple for 15 years but were going through a messy custody battle over the teenager at the time of Sikkema’s murder.

Authorities claimed that Garcia Carrera was planning to flee to his native Cuba.

Garcia Carrera was released on a $1 million bond but was also required to wear an ankle monitor, court documents say.

A report in The New York Times said $40,000 was stolen from Sikkema’s Brazilian home at the time of his murder.

Alejandro Triana Prevez was later arrested after surveillance footage showed him at the home near the time of Sikkema’s death.

Gregorio Andrade, an attorney for Prevez, said Prevez has accused Garcia Carrera of offering him $200,000 to perform the killing.

“He manipulated my client,” Andrade said.

Fabiana Marques, an attorney for Garcia Carrera, said her client is innocent.

“It’s important to note that Daniel was not given an opportunity to be heard by police, despite proactively offering himself for questioning via email,” she said.

