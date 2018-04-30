The Western Journal

As McCain’s Battle with Cancer Rages, He Told Son-in-Law 1 Thing That Has Twitter Erupting

By Jack Davis
April 30, 2018 at 8:11am

Ailing Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona asked his son-in-law to take care of his daughter, Meghan, according to a tweet that briefly appeared Saturday night.

Conservative commentator Ben Domenech sent out the tweet at 8:16 p.m. Arizona time, but it was gone by 10 p.m., the Arizona Republic reported.

“John hugged me tonight. He asked me to take care of Meghan. I said I would,” Domenech tweeted, adding a message to those attacking his father. “F–k you soulless crazies. F–k you all the way to hell.”

The message touched of a round of responses, some attacking McCain while others praised the long-time senator.

McCain, 81, was released from a hospital last week after surgery to treat an intestinal infection linked to diverticulitis.

McCain’s wife, Cindy, tweeted last week that the couple were enjoying the peace of their home near Cornville, Arizona.

Will you remember Sen. John McCain as a hero?

Last July, McCain revealed that he was diagnosed with a form of brain cancer.

Domenech, who publishes the online journal the Federalist, married Meghan McCain in November.

Last week, Meghan McCain said her father was doing well.

“My dad’s doing well,” she said while appearing on “The View,” according to the Arizona Republic. “I want to thank everyone at Mayo Clinic — especially his doctors and nurses. I think it just takes a really special person to become a doctor or a nurse, because I could never do it, and it’s really an amazing thing.”

Meghan McCain has said she hopes her father can return to Washington this summer, CBS reported.

McCain, who was held as a POW for more than five years during the Vietnam War, was first elected as a U.S. senator from Arizona in 1986.

