The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
US News
Print

As McCain’s Battle with Cancer Rages, He Told Son-in-Law 1 Thing That Has Twitter Erupting

By Jack Davis
April 30, 2018 at 8:11am

Print

Ailing Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona asked his son-in-law to take care of his daughter, Meghan, according to a tweet that briefly appeared Saturday night.

Conservative commentator Ben Domenech sent out the tweet at 8:16 p.m. Arizona time, but it was gone by 10 p.m., the Arizona Republic reported.

“John hugged me tonight. He asked me to take care of Meghan. I said I would,” Domenech tweeted, adding a message to those attacking his father. “F–k you soulless crazies. F–k you all the way to hell.”

The message touched of a round of responses, some attacking McCain while others praised the long-time senator.

McCain, 81, was released from a hospital last week after surgery to treat an intestinal infection linked to diverticulitis.

McCain’s wife, Cindy, tweeted last week that the couple were enjoying the peace of their home near Cornville, Arizona.

Will you remember Sen. John McCain as a hero?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Last July, McCain revealed that he was diagnosed with a form of brain cancer.

Domenech, who publishes the online journal the Federalist, married Meghan McCain in November.

Last week, Meghan McCain said her father was doing well.

RELATED: Trump Considering Pardon for Legendary Boxer Jack Johnson

“My dad’s doing well,” she said while appearing on “The View,” according to the Arizona Republic. “I want to thank everyone at Mayo Clinic — especially his doctors and nurses. I think it just takes a really special person to become a doctor or a nurse, because I could never do it, and it’s really an amazing thing.”

Meghan McCain has said she hopes her father can return to Washington this summer, CBS reported.

McCain, who was held as a POW for more than five years during the Vietnam War, was first elected as a U.S. senator from Arizona in 1986.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Cancer, John McCain, Meghan McCain, Washington D.C.

By: Jack Davis on April 30, 2018 at 8:11am

Popular Right Now

Robert Donachie

House Majority Leader Delivers Blunt Bad News to Nancy Pelosi

Jack Davis

Judge Losing Patience As Mueller Turns Attention to Putin’s ‘Personal Chef’

Jack Davis

Hollywood Actress Attends Anti-Gun Protest, Brings Her Own Armed Guards for Protection

Jack Davis

Hillary Clinton

‘New Leads’ in Clinton Email Review Halt Inspector General’s Testimony

Randy DeSoto

mark levin, robert mueller

Levin: Mueller Has No Constitutional Authority To Subpoena Trump

Jack Davis

Two FBI Officials with Close Ties to Comey Are Out

Randy DeSoto

Sanders Corrects CNN Reporter: ‘You Actually Don’t Know Much About Me’

Chris White

robert mueller

Slew of Polls Indicate Bad News for Mueller’s Investigation

Recently Posted