As McCain’s Battle with Cancer Rages, He Told Son-in-Law 1 Thing That Has Twitter Erupting

Ailing Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona asked his son-in-law to take care of his daughter, Meghan, according to a tweet that briefly appeared Saturday night.

Conservative commentator Ben Domenech sent out the tweet at 8:16 p.m. Arizona time, but it was gone by 10 p.m., the Arizona Republic reported.

“John hugged me tonight. He asked me to take care of Meghan. I said I would,” Domenech tweeted, adding a message to those attacking his father. “F–k you soulless crazies. F–k you all the way to hell.”

John McCain's son-in-law, conservative pundit Ben Domenech, tweeted Saturday night that the senator, who is battling a deadly form of brain cancer, asked him to take care of his daughter, Meghan. https://t.co/jI3gKUJu37 — Linda Hill (@bulldoghill) April 30, 2018

The message touched of a round of responses, some attacking McCain while others praised the long-time senator.

God bless to you and Meghan and the McCain family. Remember the vast majority of the American people support all of you. Don’t listen to the crazies. They’re just crazy. — TonyWendice (@tonywendice1954) April 29, 2018

He killed 138 crewmen because he was showboating. Does that sound like a hero to you? — Mark Patrick (@mnmpat) April 30, 2018

John McCain "in captivity" on the left The men who served with him on the right – Skin and Bones Nothing else needs said#QAnon pic.twitter.com/6ZgtIW3Y5q — Courtney J. Trump ♠️♦️♣️♥️ (@IWillRedPillU) April 29, 2018

McCain, 81, was released from a hospital last week after surgery to treat an intestinal infection linked to diverticulitis.

McCain’s wife, Cindy, tweeted last week that the couple were enjoying the peace of their home near Cornville, Arizona.

@SenJohnMcCain and I are home in our beloved Hidden Valley. Enjoying a glorious Arizona sunset. pic.twitter.com/9durwoEaKU — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) April 24, 2018

Will you remember Sen. John McCain as a hero? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Last July, McCain revealed that he was diagnosed with a form of brain cancer.

Domenech, who publishes the online journal the Federalist, married Meghan McCain in November.

Last week, Meghan McCain said her father was doing well.

RELATED: Trump Considering Pardon for Legendary Boxer Jack Johnson

“My dad’s doing well,” she said while appearing on “The View,” according to the Arizona Republic. “I want to thank everyone at Mayo Clinic — especially his doctors and nurses. I think it just takes a really special person to become a doctor or a nurse, because I could never do it, and it’s really an amazing thing.”

Meghan McCain has said she hopes her father can return to Washington this summer, CBS reported.

McCain, who was held as a POW for more than five years during the Vietnam War, was first elected as a U.S. senator from Arizona in 1986.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.