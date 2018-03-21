As Media Attacks Trump Over Putin Call, Conservatives Remind Obama Did Same Thing

President Donald Trump has been roundly criticized by the mainstream media for congratulating Russian President Vladimir Putin for winning re-election. However, in 2012, then-President Barack Obama did the same thing.

The Washington Post and CNN were two of the media outlets reporting, based on leaked information, that Trump had been specifically advised by his national security staff not to congratulate Putin.

These outlets and others emphasized that international observers believed this year’s election was illegitimate, due to alleged fraud and voter suppression, but the same was true in 2012.

Foreign Policy reported in March of that year: “The Russian people and international observers may not see last Sunday’s presidential election in Russia as legitimate, but President Barack Obama has now officially endorsed the return of Russian past and future President Vladimir Putin.”

Obama waited until late Friday afternoon following Putin’s election to make the call, which Foreign Policy characterized as a “news dump.”

“President Obama called Russian President-elect and Prime Minister Putin to congratulate him on his recent victory in the Russian Presidential election,” a White House statement read.

“President Obama highlighted achievements in U.S.-Russia relations over the past three years with President Medvedev, including cooperation on Afghanistan, the conclusion and ratification of the START agreement, Russia’s recent invitation to join the World Trade Organization (WTO) and cooperation on Iran,” the statement added.

“President Obama and President-Elect Putin agreed that the successful reset in relations should be built upon during the coming years.”

Obama told Putin that he looked forward to Putin’s visit to the U.S. scheduled for May of that year during the G-8 Summit.

Putin later canceled the meeting over Russia’s objection to the United States’ planned deployment of radars and missile interceptors in Romania and Poland, Fox News reported.

What followed was Obama’s famous hot mic moment with outgoing Russian President Dmitry Medvedev in March 2012 during which the American leader said regarding missile defense, “This is my last election. After my election I have more flexibility.”

“I understand. I transmit this information to Vladimir,” Medvedev responded.

In the fall of 2012, Obama went on to mock Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney during a presidential debate for calling Russia “our No. 1 geopolitical foe,” saying, “The 1980s are now calling to ask for their foreign policy back.”

In March 2013 following his own re-election, Obama canceled the part of the missile defense shield that Russia opposed, according to The New York Times.

Putin then proceeded to invade and annex Crimea and launch and intervene in the Syrian Civil War during Obama’s second term.

Trump tweeted about his congratulatory phone call to Putin on Wednesday, writing that the “Fake News Media is crazed because they wanted me to excoriate him.”

I called President Putin of Russia to congratulate him on his election victory (in past, Obama called him also). The Fake News Media is crazed because they wanted me to excoriate him. They are wrong! Getting along with Russia (and others) is a good thing, not a bad thing……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2018

The president added that he needs to be able to work with Russia on a range of issues including North Korea, Syria, Ukraine, the Islamic state group and Iran.

…..They can help solve problems with North Korea, Syria, Ukraine, ISIS, Iran and even the coming Arms Race. Bush tried to get along, but didn’t have the “smarts.” Obama and Clinton tried, but didn’t have the energy or chemistry (remember RESET). PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2018

Trump noted that George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Obama all dealt with Putin and failed, but believes he can do better. He then quoted Ronald Reagan’s adage for dealing with Russia: “Peach through strength!”

