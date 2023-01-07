Parler Share
News

Ashli Babbit's Mother Arrested While Memorializing Daughter's Death

 By Jack Davis  January 7, 2023 at 7:18am
The mother of Ashli Babbitt, who was shot to death two years ago during the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion, was arrested Friday after conducting a protest outside of the Capitol.

According to the Capitol Police, Micki Witthoeft was arrested at about 1:45 p.m. after “a group of demonstrators [was] illegally blocking traffic on Independence Avenue, SW, near First Street, SW.”

“The group did not have a permit to demonstrate on Capitol Grounds,” the Capitol Police statement said.

“Officers established a clear police line to prevent the group from moving further west on Independence Avenue, SW. The officers and officials told the group to get out of the road or the group would be arrested. The sidewalk was open,” the statement said.

“A woman in the group was given multiple warnings to get out of the road. Instead of getting out of the road, the woman refused to leave, turned around with her hands behind her back, and asked to be arrested,” the statement said.

The statement said Witthoeft was given an appearance ticket alleging she violated two Capitol Traffic Regulations: Obey An Order and Blocking And Obstructing Roadways.

A video of the incident show police telling Witthoeft to get out of the street.

WARNING: Video recordings of the incident contain language which some may find offensive.

“We’re not discussing it. Sidewalk now, or you’re under arrest,” an officer in the video said, according to a video posted of the incident.

“It’s that simple. Ma’am. We’re not discussing it. We’re not having any discussions. The sidewalk, or you’ll be placed under arrest.”

Witthoeft then turned her back to the officers and put her hands behind her back.



Marchers in the protest called Babbitt’s name as police came to intervene.

Someone on the video said they were in the street because the sidewalk was blocked.

During one video of the arrest,  one onlooker can be heard saying, “You murdered [Ashli] inside the Capitol, now you’re going to arrest her?”

“I did not murder her daughter,” an officer replied.

Will there ever be justice for Ashli Babbitt?

Babbitt, 35, was shot by Capitol Police Lt. Michael Byrd, who was later cleared of any wrongdoing. She was shot in the left shoulder and died at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

Use-of-force expert Stan Kephart has condemned the shooting.

“My conclusion … based on what I saw and observed in the video clips is that Ashli Babbitt was murdered,” said Kephart, who served 42 years in law enforcement and was director of security for the 1984 Los Angeles Summer Olympics.

“She was shot and killed under color of authority by an officer who violated not only the law but his oath and committed an arrestable offense,” Kephart said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
