Ashli Babbit's Mother Arrested While Memorializing Daughter's Death

The mother of Ashli Babbitt, who was shot to death two years ago during the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion, was arrested Friday after conducting a protest outside of the Capitol.

According to the Capitol Police, Micki Witthoeft was arrested at about 1:45 p.m. after “a group of demonstrators [was] illegally blocking traffic on Independence Avenue, SW, near First Street, SW.”

“The group did not have a permit to demonstrate on Capitol Grounds,” the Capitol Police statement said.

“Officers established a clear police line to prevent the group from moving further west on Independence Avenue, SW. The officers and officials told the group to get out of the road or the group would be arrested. The sidewalk was open,” the statement said.

“A woman in the group was given multiple warnings to get out of the road. Instead of getting out of the road, the woman refused to leave, turned around with her hands behind her back, and asked to be arrested,” the statement said.

The statement said Witthoeft was given an appearance ticket alleging she violated two Capitol Traffic Regulations: Obey An Order and Blocking And Obstructing Roadways.

A video of the incident show police telling Witthoeft to get out of the street.

WARNING: Video recordings of the incident contain language which some may find offensive.

VIDEO: Today while holding a second anniversary march for January 6 around the Capitol, Micki Witthoeft, the mother of Ashli Babbitt, was arrested by Capitol Police Lieutenant Ryan Schauf for refusing to move to the sidewalk. Video by me @N2Sreports pic.twitter.com/e59iHpqCNx — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) January 6, 2023

“We’re not discussing it. Sidewalk now, or you’re under arrest,” an officer in the video said, according to a video posted of the incident.

“It’s that simple. Ma’am. We’re not discussing it. We’re not having any discussions. The sidewalk, or you’ll be placed under arrest.”

Witthoeft then turned her back to the officers and put her hands behind her back.







Marchers in the protest called Babbitt’s name as police came to intervene.

Someone on the video said they were in the street because the sidewalk was blocked.

During one video of the arrest, one onlooker can be heard saying, “You murdered [Ashli] inside the Capitol, now you’re going to arrest her?”

“I did not murder her daughter,” an officer replied.

Will there ever be justice for Ashli Babbitt? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 11% (4 Votes) No: 89% (32 Votes)

Babbitt, 35, was shot by Capitol Police Lt. Michael Byrd, who was later cleared of any wrongdoing. She was shot in the left shoulder and died at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

Use-of-force expert Stan Kephart has condemned the shooting.

“My conclusion … based on what I saw and observed in the video clips is that Ashli Babbitt was murdered,” said Kephart, who served 42 years in law enforcement and was director of security for the 1984 Los Angeles Summer Olympics.

“She was shot and killed under color of authority by an officer who violated not only the law but his oath and committed an arrestable offense,” Kephart said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.