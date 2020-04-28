They Asked Every Senate Dem About Biden Sex Assault Allegation, Not a Single One Acknowledged It

Senate Democrats sure are busy these days, which is shocking when you consider that they don’t reconvene until next Monday and most of them are probably hunkered down indoors.

But holding up funding for struggling American workers and lying through their teeth about President Donald Trump must be tedious and tiresome work.

There are few other explanations for their deaf ears to a credible allegation from a former staffer for Joe Biden that he sexually assaulted her more than two decades ago, when Biden was still a senator from Delaware.

The Daily Caller reported Saturday that it had contacted each Senate Democrat to ask about the allegation from Tara Reade, who worked on Biden’s Senate staff from 1992 to 1993, and had given the lawmakers 24 hours to respond.

“The Daily Caller contacted every Democrat in the Senate, asking them if they would even consider the allegation by Biden’s accuser, Tara Reade, who has accused the then-senator of kissing her, touching her and penetrating her with his fingers without her consent in 1993. Each Senate office was given 24 hours to respond but not one did,” The Daily Caller’s Henry Rodgers reported.

Rodgers made the horrifying discovery that not one of the 45 Senate Democrats he contacted (plus independent Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Angus King of Maine, who caucus with the Democrats) would even acknowledge the allegation.

Reade said during a recent podcast that Biden kissed, groped and digitally penetrated her during an unwanted sexual advance more than 25 years ago.

“We were alone and it was the strangest thing,” Reade told liberal podcaster Katie Halperin last month. “There was no, like, exchange really. He just had me up against the wall.”

“He went down my skirt but then up inside it and he penetrated me with his fingers,” she said.

Given that we know Democrats across the country (not just the ones in the Senate) have been largely silent on or dismissive of Reade’s increasingly credible allegation, let’s consider what, exactly, they are remaining silent on.

But first, remember that just one Senate Democrat, red-state Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, voted to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court in 2018 after he faced vague allegations of groping from a woman he may not have ever even met while in high school.

Reade is a lifelong Democrat.

Tara Reade is a no conservative, or conservative ally. The lifelong Democrat worked for Biden 27 years ago and was supporting Sen. Bernie Sanders’ bid for the White House until he dropped out of the race.

Reade also told NPR she twice voted for the Obama with Biden on the ticket and will not be voting for Trump later this year.

Biden and Reade definitely knew each other.

Reade’s access to Biden is well documented. The woman definitely worked for the then-Delaware senator from 1992 until 1993, and her employment in his office has been verified by other former staffers.

Reade informed those close to her about the alleged incident.

Other witnesses confirm that Reade at the very least told her story long before last month.

A woman named Lynda LaCasse, who lived next door to Reade in the mid-1990s, told Business Insider or a story published Monday that Reade recounted her accusation to LaCasse when they were neighbors in 1995 or 1996.

“I remember her saying, here was this person that she was working for and she idolized him,” the woman said. “And he kind of put her up against a wall. And he put his hand up her skirt and he put his fingers inside her. She felt like she was assaulted, and she really didn’t feel there was anything she could do.”

“This happened, and I know it did because I remember talking about it,” LaCasse said.

Reade’s brother, Collin Moulton, told NPR he recalls her speaking of the alleged incident in the early 1990s.

“[Reade and Biden] were alone in a private area or room. He more or less cornered her against the wall. He put his hands ‘under her clothes.’ My mom wanted her to go to the police,” Moulton told NPR.

Reade’s mother appears to have called into “Larry King Live” in 1993 about the incident.

NewsBusters unearthed a 1993 phone call to then-CNN host Larry King from a woman who asked for advice on how to handle an incident involving her daughter and a “prominent senator.”

#BREAKING: HERE is the video from August 11,1993’s ‘Larry King Live’ described by @TheIntercept (and Tara Reade) as allegedly featuring her mother calling in and alluding to Reade’s sexual assault claims against @JoeBiden (blog here by @ScottJW) https://t.co/fCgEqBnX7n pic.twitter.com/V5FGHskv56 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 24, 2020

Reade confirmed on Twitter that the caller was her mother.

“This is my mom. I miss her so much and her brave support of me,” Reade tweeted about the Larry King clip.

This is my mom. I miss her so much and her brave support of me. https://t.co/okU80kqWAI — taratweets ( Alexandra Tara Reade) (@ReadeAlexandra) April 24, 2020

Now that we’ve established a few facts, let’s talk about what sorts of things a few Senate Democrats do have time for these days, considering they’ve apparently been too busy to answer a direct question about Reade and her story.

On Monday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York was pushing legislation to prevent Trump’s name from appearing on outgoing coronavirus stimulus checks.

Also Monday, Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut were attempting to undercut the Trump administration’s response to the nation’s health crisis.

“In letters sent on Monday to the six medical supply companies involved in the program, Warren and Blumenthal raised concerns about how the supply chain is being managed, given persistent shortages of protective equipment and other medical gear in hospitals across the country,” ABC News reported.

That same day, Bernie Sanders was attacking the New York State Board of Elections for voting to cancel the state’s Democratic presidential primary — even though he already dropped out of the presidential race.

Our campaign statement on the New York State Board of Elections decision to cancel the state’s presidential primary: pic.twitter.com/BzylNaqCaS — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 27, 2020

Sanders has also endorsed Biden.

While those busy-bee Senate Democrats were apparently too preoccupied to answer any sort of questions about Reade’s allegation, we know they voted against Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

Democrats are always putting their politics above all else.

Don’t look for that to change, as they are driving for the complete destruction of Trump in November.

They wouldn’t let a thing such as a sexual assault allegation against the party’s presumptive nominee get in the way of that, not even in the era of the #MeToo movement.

To them, Tara Reade is little more than an unexpected speed bump along the way.

