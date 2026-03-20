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High Point guard Chase Johnston (99) watches his 2-point shot go in the basket during the final seconds of the second half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament against Wisconsin, Thursday in Portland, Ore. The shot put High Point ahead of Wisconsin.
High Point guard Chase Johnston (99) watches his 2-point shot go in the basket during the final seconds of the second half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament against Wisconsin, Thursday in Portland, Ore. The shot put High Point ahead of Wisconsin. (Craig Mitchelldyer / AP)

Aspiring Pastor Becomes March Madness Hero by Leading Team to Epic Upset While Wearing His Faith on His Feet

 By Nick Givas  March 20, 2026 at 10:39am
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College basketball player and aspiring pastor Chase Johnston had a million-dollar moment Thursday night when he made the go-ahead basket to put the High Point Panthers up against Wisconsin, capping off a thrilling March Madness upset.

Johnston ran down the court on a fast break, leaving defenders in the dust, before catching a pass and smoothly laying the ball into the basket with only 11 seconds left, giving the Panthers an 83-82 lead over the Badgers.

Johnston had also made a huge 3-pointer to cut the deficit down to one point, with under a minute left to play.

High Point is a 12-seed and came into the contest as underdogs against a heavily favored fifth-seeded Wisconsin squad.

If that wasn’t enough, Johnston gave the glory to God when he was interviewed after the game.

“It feels great. It felt great. First and foremost, I just want to all glory to my Lord and savior Jesus Christ,” he said during the post-game interview, as his teammates celebrated all around him. “It’s been an unbelievable season.”

The Senior guard added, “This is a group of guys that’s built off John 15:13. We serve each other, we love each other, and we look out for each other. I’m so grateful, thank you so much.”

John 15:13, Johnston’s biblical reference, reads, “Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.” It was spoken by Jesus Christ to his disciples.

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Johnston also followed up with his own post on the social media website X, echoing his strong religious values.

“A team truly built on John 15:13!!” Johnston wrote. “2,000 years ago Jesus Christ went to the cross for our sake and showed us what true sacrifice and servant hood is. He laid down His life for ours.”

Johnston’s faith runs deep, as he someday hopes to become a Christian minister and pastor, according to the New York Times.

During the game, his sneakers had “Acts 20:24,” written on the back.

These words were spoken by the Apostle Paul to Ephesian elders as a way of expressing his undying commitment to glorifying God.

Paul said this despite knowing what intense suffering and imprisonment awaited him.

“However, I consider my life worth nothing to me; my only aim is to finish the race and complete the task the Lord Jesus has given me — the task of testifying to the good news of God’s grace,” he declared.

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Nick Givas
Nick Givas has been a reporter for The Daily Caller, Fox News, and served as Managing Editor of the Newsroom at Project Veritas. He's also hosted three different podcasts, served as a Congressional Communications Director, and had his work featured in The Federalist, Daily Signal, New York Post, and Real Clear Politics.




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