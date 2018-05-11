Assad Vows To Continue Fighting ‘Terrorists,’ Which ‘Are the American Army’

In an extensive interview that was released Thursday, Syrian president Bashar al-Assad had some choice words when it came to America and its military.

According to Breitbart, Assad was interviewed by journalists from Greece’s Kathimerini newspaper. He answered a variety of questions and ultimately referred to the U.S. military as “terrorists.”

“First of all, we are fighting the terrorists,” Assad said. “And as I said, the terrorists for us are his (Turkish President Recep Tayyip) army, they are the American army, the Saudi army.”

“Forget about the different factions and who is going to finance those factions; at the end, they work for one agenda,” he added. “And those different players obey one master: the American master.”

Other topics addressed during the wide-ranging interview included accusations of Assad’s chemical weapons use against his own people, and the Syrian civil war and divided factions throughout the region.

Assad also accused Erdogan of “implementing the American agenda” after the Turkish president invaded northern Syria.

“The same goes for the other countries in this war,” Assad said, though he excused Russia and Iran.

“The Turkish, French, whoever, they are all enemies,” he added. “As long as they came to Syria illegally, they are our enemies.”

Do you think the U.S. was justified in carrying out airstrikes in Syria? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Assad has likewise labeled those who have launched campaigns against him as “terrorists,” including Syrian civilians who oppose his rule and that of the Arab Socialist Ba’ath Party.

As reported by The Western Journal, in April, Syria was hit with airstrikes in the areas of Damascus, Homs and the al-Sayrat airbase.

The strikes were led by the U.S., France, and the U.K. in response to evidence of a chemical weapons attack on Syrian civilians allegedly conducted by Assad.

Assad likened the countries’ interventions to that of a terrorist attack.

“When you talk about the Turkish invasion, when you talk about the American troops — again, it’s an invasion,” Assad said. “And when you talk about the terrorists on the ground, it’s one entity, there’s no difference.”

RELATED: Israel Launches 70-Missile Salvo, Hits Key Iranian Military Sites

“Any foreign troops coming to Syria without our invitation or consultation or permission, they are invaders, whether they are American, Turkish or any other one,” he added.

However, the Syrian leader has remained adamant that he is more than willing to cooperate in the fight against terrorism with any country that is prepared to work with him — even in the West.

“Regarding fighting terrorism, we always announce that we are ready to cooperate with any country who is genuinely ready or wants or has the will to fight terrorism,” Assad said earlier this year, though he maintains that the U.S. is part of the problem.

“We didn’t even define which countries; any country including the West, taking into consideration that we already know that the West supports the terrorists and it doesn’t have a will to fight them,” he said.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.