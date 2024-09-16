Assassination Attempt Suspect Appears in Court, Charged with Crimes That Carry Max Penalty of 20 Years in Prison

Ryan Wesley Routh was charged with two crimes Monday during a brief hearing in connection with the alleged planned assassination of former President Donald Trump.

Routh’s hearing lasted all of eight minutes – long enough for him to be charged with possessing a firearm despite a prior felony conviction and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

The first charge carries a maximum of 15 years in prison; the second a potential five-year term, according to The Associated Press. Additional charges could also be filed.

A hearing concerning bond for Routh is scheduled for Sept. 23. His arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 30.

The complaint against Routh said the gun found at the Trump International Golf Course was “a loaded SKS-style, 7.62×39 caliber rifle with a scope,” according to CBS.

The serial number was “obliterated and unreadable to the naked eye,” the complaint said.

In an affidavit, FBI special agent Mark Thomas said that because the gun was not made in Florida, it was likely part of foreign or interstate commerce.

A criminal complaint against Routh said that he had been waiting hours before the sight of a gun barrel led a Secret Service agent to fire his weapon at where Routh was hiding.

“Agents requested T-Mobile, on an emergency basis, to provide law enforcement with information pertaining to ROUTH’s mobile phone usage,” the complaint said.

“Those records indicated that Routh’s mobile phone was located in the vicinity of the area along the tree line described above from approximately 1:59 AM until approximately 1:31 PM, on September 15, 2024,” the complaint said.

As the case against Routh moves forward, Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said it was important for Florida to perform a separate investigation because “there is a need to make sure that the truth about all of this comes out in a way that is credible,” according to CNN.

“I understand that the Feds are involved but we do believe that there were multiple violations of state law. We also believe that there is a need to make sure that the truth about all this comes out in a way that is credible,” he said.

DeSantis noted that many Biden administration agencies that would be tasked with investigating Routh are currently in an antagonistic relationship with Trump.

“I look at the federal government, with all due respect to them, those same agencies that are prosecuting Trump in that jurisdiction are now going to be investigating this… I just think that that may not be the best thing for this country,” he said.

On Monday, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office released bodycam video of Routh’s arrest.

Bodycam footage of the arrest of Trump shooter Ryan Routh pic.twitter.com/5tvmhvbIIK — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 16, 2024

Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said that during the arrest, “I was taken back by just how flat of a facial affect he had,” according to CBS.

“He was displaying no emotion. I mean, he was the — he was coherent, cognizant, but it looked to me like he was just on his way to, early Sunday, Sunday night church service. … We had [a] helicopter overhead. We had a dog out there. We had men with rifles and tack vests. I-95 shut down in all directions,” he said.

“He never so much as asked what’s going on. He just sat there, really, like he was going to a picnic,” he said.

