Assault Charges Filed Against Maxine Waters After Journalist Confrontation

Days after U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters appeared to endorse the harassment of Trump administration officials, one reporter announced she is pressing charges of assault against the California Democrat.

Pro-Trump investigative journalist Laura Loomer wrote a blog post this week describing how she “confronted” Waters over the controversial comments. Loomer included a video of the encounter, during which she now says she was assaulted three times.

BREAKING: Today I filed a police report w/ @CapitolPolice against @RepMaxineWaters. Yesterday when I confronted her on Capitol Hill, she ASSAULTED me. She hit my hand, then she swatted me in the face twice w/ her papers. I’m pressing charges against her. https://t.co/t6GiTwI97x — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) June 27, 2018

“Today I filed a police report in Washington, D.C. to press charges against Congresswoman Maxine Waters for assaulting me,” she wrote on Tuesday in a subsequent blog post on Big League Politics.

She went on to offer her side of the account.

“When I confronted her regarding her call for targeted harassment of Trump administration officials, Ms. Waters assaulted me 3 times,” Loomer wrote. “She hit my hand to try to knock my phone out of my hand, and then she hit me in the face with her papers twice.”

She also described the incident in a followup video published on Tuesday.

“When I was confronting the congresswoman, she assaulted me three times,” Loomer said. “The first time, she swatted my hand with her hand to attempt to knock my phone out of my hand while I was recording her. … The congresswoman then hit me in the face with her papers two separate times and it was all caught on camera.”

Loomer’s initial two-minute video followed her through the halls of Congress as she hounded Waters for a comment.

The congresswoman invited her multiple times to her office for an interview but said she could not answer any questions as she walked quickly toward an elevator.

Loomer continued pelting the congresswoman with questions, at one point asking her if she thought conservatives deserved to “sit at the back of the bus.”

The confrontation extended to the elevator, where a man inside told Loomer repeatedly and with increasing urgency that she was not allowed to join the congresswoman.

“It’s a members elevator,” he said. “Members have to vote.”

While all the details of Loomer’s police report have not been released, she did mention apparent physical contact in the original video after Waters put her hand up.

“Please don’t push my camera out of my hand,” she said.

In the followup video, Loomer said she believes she has a case against the elected official.

“Her actions are assault and what she did to me is a misdemeanor in Washington D.C.,” she said. “And we’re going to see what happens.”

