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When a news agency turns to organizations staffed by extremely partisan players to conduct a "nonpartisan" fact check, their conclusions start to feel a little suspect.
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When a news agency turns to organizations staffed by extremely partisan players to conduct a "nonpartisan" fact check, their conclusions start to feel a little suspect. (Feodora Chiosea - iStock / Getty Images)

Associated Press Dismisses Government Report on Thousands of Illegals Voting in 2020 – Again

 By C. Douglas Golden  September 2, 2026 at 3:00am
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The Associated Press is, for most of the English-speaking world, the wire service of record. When it decides something is important — or, conversely, definitively declares it unimportant — that’s a big deal.

It would like you to know that noncitizen voting in American elections, despite evidence to the contrary, is very much unimportant, and that loudly declaring its unimportance is also a very big deal.

In no less than the second major story the wire service has published of the “nothing to see here, really, don’t look!” ilk regarding voter fraud, the AP lamented Saturday that “[t]he drumbeat by President Donald Trump and his allies about the perceived threats of voting by people who are not U.S. citizens is getting louder as the November election approaches.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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