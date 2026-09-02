The Associated Press is, for most of the English-speaking world, the wire service of record. When it decides something is important — or, conversely, definitively declares it unimportant — that’s a big deal.

It would like you to know that noncitizen voting in American elections, despite evidence to the contrary, is very much unimportant, and that loudly declaring its unimportance is also a very big deal.

In no less than the second major story the wire service has published of the “nothing to see here, really, don’t look!” ilk regarding voter fraud, the AP lamented Saturday that “[t]he drumbeat by President Donald Trump and his allies about the perceived threats of voting by people who are not U.S. citizens is getting louder as the November election approaches.

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