Astros All-Star George Springer Suffers Scary Head Shot While Making Spectacular Catch, Gets Carted Off Field

George Springer of the Houston Astros is attended to after hitting the wall in the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers.Dylan Buell / Getty ImagesGeorge Springer of the Houston Astros is attended to after hitting the wall in the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on Sept. 03, 2019. (Dylan Buell / Getty Images)

By Joe Setyon
Published September 4, 2019 at 9:22am
Houston Astros center fielder George Springer put his body on the line Tuesday night in order to make a spectacular play on a long fly ball.

Unfortunately for the Astros All-Star, he suffered a scary-looking head injury in the process and had to be carted off the field after writhing in pain on the ground.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun crushed a 91-mile-per-hour Zack Greinke offering deep to straightaway center.

Springer kept going back, then leaped at the warning track and came down with the ball in his glove.

But on his way down, Springer’s head slammed into the wall and appeared to snap back.

He lay on the ground, his hands at his head, clearly in considerable pain as his teammates gathered around him.

Springer was eventually able to get up off the ground, though he left the field in a medical cart.

He was replaced in the game by Kyle Tucker, according to USA Today.

“He’s doing OK,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said of his star player after the game, which the Brewers won 4-2.

“He ran into the wall and obviously got carted off the field, but he’s doing well given all the circumstances of running into a wall. He made a great catch. Scary for all of us. We get out there and looks like he’ll be day to day,” Hinch added, per MLB.com.

Despite the scary injury, Hinch said Springer was “doing well given all the circumstances.”

“He’s in pretty good spirits,” the manager said, as ESPN reported.

Greinke, meanwhile, did a good job of summing up how all Astros fans must have been feeling after watching Springer’s injury.

“It was bad,” he said. “I was just hoping it’s nothing serious because a lot of things can go wrong when that stuff happens. Not a good feeling really.”

But Astros outfielder Josh Reddick, who was in right field when the play happened, provided an encouraging firsthand account of what happened in the moments after the injury.

“He kept saying he had a headache,” Reddick said. “That was a positive sign. He wasn’t dizzy. No memory loss out there. He made sure he answered all the questions right. It was definitely a scary moment for a guy like George Springer, especially a guy with a presence in the top of the lineup like he brings.”

“I think if he had the chance, he’d do it all over again to make the play, and we tip our cap to him for that,” Reddick said.

Springer, a three-time All-Star, is having arguably his best season as a big-leaguer. Prior to sustaining the injury, the 29-year-old was hitting .297 with 30 home runs and 78 runs batted in.

