Commentary

'Asylum Seeker' Accused of Sexually Assaulting School Girls Just 1 Week After Arriving from Ethiopia

 By Samantha Chang  July 23, 2025 at 5:47am
Like the United States, the United Kingdom is being flooded with unvetted armies of illegal aliens who commit heinous crimes against local populations as soon as they arrive.

Last week, Hadush Kebatu — a 38-year-old migrant from Ethiopia — was charged with sexually harassing and assaulting three schoolgirls shortly after arriving in the suburban British town of Epping.

Two of the victims were 14-years-old, while the third was 16, the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported.

Kebatu, who’s seeking asylum in the U.K., stalked and touched the three girls in separate incidents within eight days of arriving by boat.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that may offend some readers. 

You’d think a so-called “asylum seeker” would be on his best behavior instead of preying on children just days after arriving in a foreign country that charitably gave him free housing and food.

Prosecutor Sharon Hall said Kebatu approached one of the girls on July 7 when she was eating pizza with friends, according to the Mail.

“He then made comments to [the 14-year-old schoolgirl] and another girl, saying, ‘Who wants to have a kiss and make love and have Jamaican babies?'” the prosecutor said.

The following day, Kebatu approached the same student and touched her thigh.

He also touched the leg of a 16-year-old girl that same day.

“On 8th July, [Kebatu] approached [the 14-year-old schoolgirl] and he tried to kiss her,” Hall told the court. “She moved away, at which point the defendant followed her and put his hand on her thigh.”

Kebatu has been staying at the Bell Hotel in Epping, a small town outside of London.

The Bell Hotel, which is owned by businessman Hassanali Somani, has been housing illegal aliens since 2022, according to the Daily Mail.

Local politician Chris Whitbread, the leader of the Epping Forest District Council, has opposed the use of the Bell as a migrant hotel from the beginning, citing public-safety concerns.

“Placing vulnerable individuals from a wide range of cultural backgrounds into an unsupervised setting, in the centre of a small town, without the proper infrastructure, support or services, is both reckless and unacceptable,” Whitbread said.

Hadush Kebatu’s alleged predatory actions toward schoolchildren proves Whitbread’s point.

As White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller pointed out, “If you move the third world to the first world, eventually, we become the third world.”

And that’s exactly what has happened in Epping, across the United States, and in other European nations that have been barraged with migrants who have no respect for the borders or laws of the country they’re demanding refuge in.

What’s incentivizing this destructive cycle are left-wing politicians and activists who frivolously play the race card while gleefully sacrificing women and children on the altar of toxic “political correctness.”


In Epping, Hadush Kebatu’s predatory conduct ignited protests from local residents at the migrant hotel.

Predictably, left-wing activists counterprotested, slamming the townspeople who are frightened for their children’s safety as “racists.”

Epping resident Adam Brooks, a father of three, expressed astonishment at the absurd race-baiting of leftists who prioritize the welfare of foreign invaders over the safety of local residents.

There are worried mothers, worried children, there’s grandmothers, fathers, uncles, grandads, and we’ve got an ‘anti-racism’ lot that have turned up,” Brooks told the Daily Mail.

“Things are getting heated here. I just cannot believe that an ‘anti-racism’ mob would turn up against something like this,” he said in disbelief.

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a financial editor and lawyer in NYC.
