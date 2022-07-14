Following a former high school football coach’s Supreme Court victory, a radical atheist is attempting to use the court’s decision to justify his own deranged ideas.

On June 27, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of former high school coach Joseph Kennedy in the case of Kennedy v. Bremerton School District. Kennedy had lost his job for praying on the football field after games, but he sued them for violating his First Amendment rights.

In a 6-3 decision, the court sided with Kennedy.

“The Free Exercise and Free Speech Clauses of the First Amendment protect an individual engaging in a personal religious observance from government reprisal; the Constitution neither mandates nor permits the government to suppress such religious expression,” Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote in the majority opinion.

Clearly perturbed by that decision, Florida activist Chaz Stevens asked a Broward County, Florida, high school to lead a Satanic prayer at one of its games, Patch reported.

“I want to give a prayer at the 50-yard line at my alma mater,” Stevens told Patch. “I assume they’re going to tell me to kiss off. This all started when the U.S. Supreme Court, aka the ‘American Taliban,’ sided in favor of a high school coach in Bremerton, Washington, and now he is allowed to give his prayer after the game.”

Stevens also asked to lead a prayer at Bremerton School District, but he told Patch he had not received a response.

While Stevens was trying to make an argument for the separation of church and state, his dishonest antics do nothing but damage his case.

Stevens calls himself the “Archbishop” of Mount Jab Church of Mars, a satirical activist group he founded in an attempt to mock religious conservatives. The organization’s website is littered with bright yellow “donate” buttons, and Stevens often shares where the money goes on his Twitter account.

“Need a laugh?” Stevens wrote in a tweet on Wednesday. “Wonder what your $20 goes towards?”

The tweet included photos of an upside down cross with the words “In Chaz We Trust,” along with a sign explaining the display was “an expression of religious freedom” that did not “represent the city’s administration.” It is unclear what city the display was in.

Need a laugh? Wonder what your $20 goes towards? pic.twitter.com/b7gpaXelnV — Chaz Stevens (@TheTweetOfJab) July 13, 2022

If Stevens was actually arguing in favor of a real religion, such as Buddhism or Islam, many conservatives would likely support his right to express it. Yet with these weak attempts at comedic attacks against Christians, he is simply exposing the sick and deranged ideas in his own mind.

Perhaps the most telling statement was one Stevens gave to Patch about his so-called “message.”

“My message is always wrapped in humor,” he said. “It makes me laugh and I do some beautiful art. It’s all wrapped in my art,” he said. “My art is wrapped in activism, and it makes me happy.”

When Christians read this, we ought to feel sorry for Stevens. If these sick acts actually make him happy, it is clear his life is devoid of true joy, which only Jesus can provide.

These antics are nothing more than cries for help from a man who is unwell, and he is trying to conjure up happiness in himself by mocking others.

Only Jesus is able to fill the gaping void so clearly present in Stevens’ life, and Christians ought to pray the Lord reveals Himself to Stevens and shows him what true joy looks like.

As for his attempted rebuke of the Supreme Court’s decision in Kennedy v. Bremerton School District, Stevens falls completely flat. Anyone who is paying attention can see through Stevens’ depressing attempts to rile up evangelicals.

