Atheists Seek Record Voter Turnout to 'Oppose Christian Extremism': 'Vote Like Your Life Depends on It'

On Dec. 25, approximately 500 pro-Palestinian demonstrators converged in Midtown Manhattan, New York City, to protest and disrupt Christmas celebrations in the area. Carrying signs with slogans like “Christmas is canceled here” and “No joy in genocide,” the protesters mobbed the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center, where many revelers had gathered to enjoy the holiday, according to the New York Post.

The demonstration involved protesters hauling a bloody Nativity scene to represent the cancellation of Christmas. Scuffles broke out between protesters and police throughout the night, with arrests reported near Grand Central Station and Union Square.

COPS VS. PRO PALESTINE ACTIVISTS: And just like that, the Christmas tree lighting ceremony has been delayed. #NYC #NewYork pic.twitter.com/gmwG2BCz7Z — Jonathan Choe Journalist (Seattle) (@choeshow) November 30, 2023



But a New Year’s message from Atheist Revolution warns nonbelievers that the lives of non-Christians are in danger from “Christian extremists.”

“Christian extremists like Nick Fuentes are broadcasting the plan,” the post stated. “They want the death penalty for non-Christians. This isn’t a secret. We ignore the threat at our own peril.”

The post encourages atheists and other non-Christians to have “among the highest voter turnout of all. Why? Because of how much we stand to lose when Christian extremists gain power.”

“This isn’t about upholding abstract principles or doing the right thing. It is about our survival. If we want to have a future, we need to expand our efforts to oppose Christian extremism,” it added.

The group’s call to action was for record voter turnout, suggesting several times that atheists’ lives are at stake.

“We should vote like our lives depend on it because they do,” the post said.

Do you think atheists will vote Democrat? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (56 Votes) No: 2% (1 Votes)

Although the atheist group stops short of an endorsement, it doesn’t take a genius to figure out on which side of the aisle they expect their followers to vote.

Apparently, they haven’t had enough of the policies that stem from Democrat Godlessness.

The atheist magazine is taking a page out of President Joe Biden’s playbook, riling its base up with fearmongering about “Christian extremism.”

According to Axios, Biden’s new strategy is to place the Jan. 6, 2021, protests at the U.S. Capitol at the center of his re-election campaign against the expectation that former President Donald Trump will again be the Republican nominee in 2024.

Biden will be speaking at Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, and at Mother Emanuel AME church in Charleston, South Carolina, on Tuesday, and is planning to portray Trump and “MAGA extremism” as an existential threat to American democracy on par with the British monarchy during the Revolutionary War.



It’s also the victim mentality used by LGBT and transgender activists.

Whether it’s “Christian extremism,” “MAGA extremism,” or “White Supremacy,” the underlying goal is manipulation — riling up partisan loyalists by portraying the other side as dangerous enemies.

It focuses on creating a deep visceral reaction that short-circuits their ability to fairly judge policies that may actually benefit them. It pressures them to fall in line and stick to their tribe for protection.

Unfortunately for the Biden administration and its ardent supporters, holding on to their voters through threats and fear seems to be the only tactic they have left.

An Urgent Note from Our Staff: The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America. We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers. We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you. Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, you can do that today as well. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values. Please stand with us by donating today. Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.