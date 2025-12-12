Atlanta High School Locked Down After Defenseless Student Is Repeatedly Stabbed

An Atlanta high school went on lockdown Friday morning after a stabbing outside of the cafeteria.

The incident took place at North Atlanta High School when one student was stabbed in the face by another on Friday morning, a representative of Atlanta Public Schools said, per local outlet WXIA-TV.

“This morning at North Atlanta High School, a physical altercation occurred outside the cafeteria between two students, during which one student sustained an injury involving a pair of scissors,” the school district said in a statement.

“School staff responded to secure the area, ensure the safety of all students, and provide care to the injured student, who is currently being treated at a local hospital,” the statement said.

“The incident is being investigated by school administrators, following all applicable student discipline protocols, and by Atlanta Public Schools Police, with criminal charges pending,” the statement said.

WXIA reported that by 10:30 a.m., wbout two hours after the attack, there was no police presence at the school

Videos of the incident appeared to show the attacker in the incident strike a student in the area of his right eye with the scissors. (Due to the graphic nature of the video, the Western Journal is not publishing it.)

After the initial attack, the victim was seen on the floor of a school hallway while he was struck in the area of his right eye.

The school was put on lockdown for a time, but classes later resumed, according to WAGA-TV.

The station reported that a parent said a stabbing took place at the school last year.

The school did not release the extent of the wounded student’s injuries or what charges are pending against the attacker.

After reviewing the video, the Post Millennial reported that the victim of the attack was white student and the attacker was black.

This is of note because the site reported that that attacker issued a racial slur, according to audio that accompanied the video of the stabbing.

“The victim is an autistic student, and authorities are reviewing video footage that allegedly captures inflammatory language used during the attack,” one unverified social media post repeating what was being saidf among students said.

“Investigators are working to determine motive, including whether bias played a role,” the unverified post said.

