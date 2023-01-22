A mob of riotous demonstrators overwhelmed downtown Atlanta on Saturday night as a “Night of Rage” spiraled into violence.

Black-clad and masked rioters set off fireworks during the incident — using tactics associated with the extremist antifa movement.

At the #StopCopCity protest in Atlanta this evening at least 5 were arrested. Activists are protesting the killing of forest defender Manuel Teran, aka Torta. The protests have been occurring this past year in the forest on the planned site of a $90 mill police training facility pic.twitter.com/Txy00M7oWG — Notorious TDB (@TinaDesireeBerg) January 22, 2023

Rioters targeted the headquarters of the Atlanta Police Foundation with fireworks blasts and thrown projectiles. The organization is a private non-profit that supports law enforcement in the Atlanta metro area.

BREAKING: #COPCITY protesters throw rocks at Atlanta Police Foundation building in downtown Atlanta. They also set off fireworks and spray painted the building. #ATL #BREAKING #NOW @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/BwF5CzNgIm — Billy Heath III (@BillyHeathFOX5) January 21, 2023

A police vehicle was torched in the riot.

Militants associated with the antifa movement have occupied public lands slated for the construction of a law enforcement training center in DeKalb County.

The riot followed the death of extremist activist Manuel Esteban Paez Teran at the scene of the illegal occupation, according to WAGA-TV.

Teran was shot by Georgia state troopers conducting a sweep of the area.

Law enforcement maintains that Teran opened fire at police in the incident that led to his death.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says this was the gun in the possession of Manuel Esteban Paez Teran and used to shoot and injure a state trooper at the planned police training site in So. Dekalb County (WED). GBI says the 26-year-old was then shot and killed by police. pic.twitter.com/lH5ZKVe4qA — Alex Helmick (@HelmickWABE) January 21, 2023

According to the New York Post, groups opposed to the new law enforcement center had called for a “Night of Rage” to retaliate for the Teran shooting.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum blamed Saturday night’s chaos on violent elements in a crowd that had gathered to demonstrate over Teran’s death, according to WAGA.

“A group inside that marching crowd decided to start committing illegal acts including breaking windows and attacking police cruisers that were in the area,” he said.

Law enforcement ultimately secured the scene of the riot.

Some of the rioters screamed wildly as they were arrested.

Protesters hit the Atlanta Police Foundation headquarters and a few banks in the area with fireworks and broken windows. Two cop cars had their windows smashed, and then tons of Atlanta police officers arrived from multiple directions. At least a dozen arrests so far. pic.twitter.com/lQgtqX3eSV — Garrison Davis (or just Gare) (@hungrybowtie) January 21, 2023

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens accused the extremists of entering his city from outside jurisdictions and utilizing explosives against law enforcement.

MAYOR ANDRE DICKENS: “You heard that correctly, explosives” @CityofAtlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says some of the protesters had explosives on them. Listen to this clip from tonight’s press conference. pic.twitter.com/nyXAld0rYS — Billy Heath III (@BillyHeathFOX5) January 22, 2023

Atlanta police arrested six riot suspects, according to WAGA-.

Seven activists associated with the occupation of public lands are already facing domestic terrorism charges after the Wednesday operation that led to the shooting, according to WABE-TV.

